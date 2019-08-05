TEGNA : To Name Larry Delia Senior Vice President, Media Operations

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Dispatch Broadcast Group president Larry Delia will be named senior vice president, media operations at TEGNA. Delia’s appointment is effective upon the closing of TEGNA’s previously announced acquisition from Dispatch Broadcast Group of leading television stations WTHR, the NBC affiliate and #1 rated station in Indianapolis, Indiana; WBNS, the CBS affiliate and #1 rated station in Columbus, Ohio; and WBNS Radio (1460 AM and 97.1 FM).

Larry Delia (Photo: Business Wire)

A veteran executive with 35 years of experience in television and more than 20 years as a station president or general manager, Delia will oversee a portfolio of stations at TEGNA, including WTHR and WBNS.

As president of Dispatch Broadcast Group since 2016, Delia has successfully led the broadcast division, including station strategy and operations and network affiliation, over-the-top and retransmission consent agreements. After beginning his career with ABC Television Network, Delia spent 10 years at WTIC-Hartford before serving as general manager for stations in Burlington, Vermont; New Orleans, Louisiana; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

“With more than three decades of broadcast experience, Larry brings a wealth of industry and operational expertise to TEGNA,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. “Larry’s vision and leadership will be a great asset as we continue to grow, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

A native of Long Island, New York, Delia holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He serves on the boards of numerous industry associations and charitable organizations. He will be based in Tysons, VA.

The company is also thrilled to announce that Michael Brouder, currently director of marketing and creative services at WTHR, will be named president and general manager of WTHR effective upon the closing of the acquisition from Dispatch Broadcast Group. Brouder is an award-winning, veteran broadcast professional with over 25 years of proven work in on-air promotion, brand development and off-channel marketing for television. Brouder has held leadership positions at cable superstation WGN America, FOX Sports South, and several local Tribune Broadcasting stations including WGN Chicago, WBZL Miami (currently WSFL) and KWGN Denver.

“We are delighted that Michael will be stepping into the role of general manager and president to lead the talented team at WTHR,” added Beall. “Michael’s proven track record, collaborative style and experience working with advertising sales, digital content, news and production, along with his deep connections in Indianapolis, make him an excellent choice to build on the station’s success into the future.”

Brouder serves as an advisor and board member for multiple local organizations including the Downtown Indianapolis Inc. Marketing Board, Cancer Support Community of Central Indiana, and the Ball State University College of Communication Information and Media Dean’s Advisory Council. Brouder has held current and former roles as adjunct instructor and lecturer at Ball State University and Butler University. He holds a master’s degree in telecommunications from Ball State University, and a bachelor’s degree in speech communication/TV/radio from Iowa State University.

About TEGNA

