Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tegna Inc    TGNA

TEGNA INC

(TGNA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/05 02:10:17 pm
15.045 USD   +0.30%
01:46pTEGNA : To Name Larry Delia Senior Vice President, Media Operations
BU
10:01aKARE 11 Announces New Original Podcast Project
GL
07/23TEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TEGNA : To Name Larry Delia Senior Vice President, Media Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Dispatch Broadcast Group president Larry Delia will be named senior vice president, media operations at TEGNA. Delia’s appointment is effective upon the closing of TEGNA’s previously announced acquisition from Dispatch Broadcast Group of leading television stations WTHR, the NBC affiliate and #1 rated station in Indianapolis, Indiana; WBNS, the CBS affiliate and #1 rated station in Columbus, Ohio; and WBNS Radio (1460 AM and 97.1 FM).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005510/en/

Larry Delia (Photo: Business Wire)

Larry Delia (Photo: Business Wire)

A veteran executive with 35 years of experience in television and more than 20 years as a station president or general manager, Delia will oversee a portfolio of stations at TEGNA, including WTHR and WBNS.

As president of Dispatch Broadcast Group since 2016, Delia has successfully led the broadcast division, including station strategy and operations and network affiliation, over-the-top and retransmission consent agreements. After beginning his career with ABC Television Network, Delia spent 10 years at WTIC-Hartford before serving as general manager for stations in Burlington, Vermont; New Orleans, Louisiana; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

“With more than three decades of broadcast experience, Larry brings a wealth of industry and operational expertise to TEGNA,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO for media operations, TEGNA. “Larry’s vision and leadership will be a great asset as we continue to grow, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

A native of Long Island, New York, Delia holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He serves on the boards of numerous industry associations and charitable organizations. He will be based in Tysons, VA.

The company is also thrilled to announce that Michael Brouder, currently director of marketing and creative services at WTHR, will be named president and general manager of WTHR effective upon the closing of the acquisition from Dispatch Broadcast Group. Brouder is an award-winning, veteran broadcast professional with over 25 years of proven work in on-air promotion, brand development and off-channel marketing for television. Brouder has held leadership positions at cable superstation WGN America, FOX Sports South, and several local Tribune Broadcasting stations including WGN Chicago, WBZL Miami (currently WSFL) and KWGN Denver.

“We are delighted that Michael will be stepping into the role of general manager and president to lead the talented team at WTHR,” added Beall. “Michael’s proven track record, collaborative style and experience working with advertising sales, digital content, news and production, along with his deep connections in Indianapolis, make him an excellent choice to build on the station’s success into the future.”

Brouder serves as an advisor and board member for multiple local organizations including the Downtown Indianapolis Inc. Marketing Board, Cancer Support Community of Central Indiana, and the Ball State University College of Communication Information and Media Dean’s Advisory Council. Brouder has held current and former roles as adjunct instructor and lecturer at Ball State University and Butler University. He holds a master’s degree in telecommunications from Ball State University, and a bachelor’s degree in speech communication/TV/radio from Iowa State University.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest that reach more than 87 million U.S. television homes. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEGNA INC
01:46pTEGNA : To Name Larry Delia Senior Vice President, Media Operations
BU
10:01aKARE 11 Announces New Original Podcast Project
GL
07/23TEGNA : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/15TEGNA : Appoints Dan Baylog President and General Manager of WZZM in Grand Rapid..
PU
07/08TEGNA : Promotes Kari Jacobs to President and General Manager of WTSP in Tampa-S..
PU
06/19TEGNA : to Be Honored for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom
BU
06/18Boyd Huppert Wins 3 Prestigious National Murrow Awards for KARE 11 Reporting,..
GL
06/18TV Station Owners Settle Justice Department Antitrust Allegations -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
06/18Correction to TV Station Owners Settle Antitrust Allegations (June 17)
DJ
06/18TEGNA : Wins 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 153 M
EBIT 2019 558 M
Net income 2019 284 M
Debt 2019 2 560 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 7,30x
EV / Sales2019 2,70x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 3 245 M
Chart TEGNA INC
Duration : Period :
Tegna Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 15,00  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC37.99%3 245
DISCOVERY INC18.96%20 245
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-28.32%4 707
HUYA INC - ADR36.05%4 592
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC25.60%4 552
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-7.59%3 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group