TEGNA INC

(TGNA)
TEGNA : Tops Outstanding Regional News Categories at News & Documentary Emmy Awards

09/25/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced a sweep of the Regional News categories at the 40th News & Documentary Emmy® Awards given out last night in New York City by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. TEGNA’s WXIA (Atlanta) won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News for “Charlie’s Ark”, while KING (Seattle) took home the Emmy for Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report for “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford.” TEGNA was the only local station group to receive News & Documentary Emmys this year.

In “Charlie’s Ark”, WXIA reporter Jeremy Campbell and producer Erin Peterson tell the story of Charlie Diggs and Morgan Weiderhold, who braved flooding during Hurricane Harvey to rescue more than 50 people and dozens of animals in Diggs’ small pontoon boat. Campbell and Peterson were part of a team from Atlanta who traveled to Houston in Harvey’s aftermath to support TEGNA station KHOU, and the resulting story was featured across all stations’ platforms.

In “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford”, KING investigative reporter Susannah Frame and photojournalist Steve Douglas expose the federal government’s systemic denial of worker’s compensation and medical care to sick workers at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington State, known as “the most toxic place in America.” As a direct result of KING’s investigation, legislation was enacted to help Hanford workers receive their health benefits.

“It’s a great honor for our stations to be recognized by the Academy for the outstanding and impactful work that TEGNA journalists across the country are doing every day,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “These awards serve to reinforce the importance of local journalism, and the impact we can have in driving positive, meaningful change in our communities. Congratulations to our teams at WXIA and KING for their continued excellence.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 171 M
EBIT 2019 560 M
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 3 626 M
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 7,04x
EV / Sales2019 3,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 3 360 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 15,51  $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,61%
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC38.73%3 360
FOX CORP-34.35%19 590
DISCOVERY INC6.79%17 882
HUYA INC - ADR70.87%5 770
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC29.73%4 704
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-41.44%3 779
