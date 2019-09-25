TEGNA : Tops Outstanding Regional News Categories at News & Documentary Emmy Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced a sweep of the Regional News categories at the 40th News & Documentary Emmy® Awards given out last night in New York City by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. TEGNA’s WXIA (Atlanta) won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News for “Charlie’s Ark”, while KING (Seattle) took home the Emmy for Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report for “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford.” TEGNA was the only local station group to receive News & Documentary Emmys this year.

In “Charlie’s Ark”, WXIA reporter Jeremy Campbell and producer Erin Peterson tell the story of Charlie Diggs and Morgan Weiderhold, who braved flooding during Hurricane Harvey to rescue more than 50 people and dozens of animals in Diggs’ small pontoon boat. Campbell and Peterson were part of a team from Atlanta who traveled to Houston in Harvey’s aftermath to support TEGNA station KHOU, and the resulting story was featured across all stations’ platforms.

In “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford”, KING investigative reporter Susannah Frame and photojournalist Steve Douglas expose the federal government’s systemic denial of worker’s compensation and medical care to sick workers at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington State, known as “the most toxic place in America.” As a direct result of KING’s investigation, legislation was enacted to help Hanford workers receive their health benefits.

“It’s a great honor for our stations to be recognized by the Academy for the outstanding and impactful work that TEGNA journalists across the country are doing every day,” said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “These awards serve to reinforce the importance of local journalism, and the impact we can have in driving positive, meaningful change in our communities. Congratulations to our teams at WXIA and KING for their continued excellence.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

