TEGNA : Wins 88 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, More Than Any Other Local Broadcast Television Group

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today won 88 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism, more than any other local broadcast television group. 29 TEGNA stations received Regional Murrows this year, including eight for overall excellence, the highest honor awarded. Five TEGNA stations won for excellence in innovation, which awards innovations that “enhance the quality of journalism and the audience’s understanding of news.” In addition, TEGNA’s commitment to transform local news in the digital age resulted in 10 awards inspired by TEGNA’s dedicated innovation process, while TEGNA also won 11 awards for multimedia or excellence in social media.

“Purpose-driven, impactful local journalism is more important than ever during these unprecedented times, and I am incredibly proud of the TEGNA journalists who keep raising the bar for excellence,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Across all platforms, we are helping keep our communities safe and informed through innovative content and investigative reporting that continues to change laws and lives, and it’s an honor for our TEGNA colleagues to be recognized for these achievements.”

TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners:

KING 5 – Seattle, WA won 11 awards including overall excellence

KARE 11 – Minneapolis, MN won 10 awards including overall excellence

KUSA (9News) – Denver, CO won 6 awards including excellence in innovation

KSDK – St. Louis, MO won 5 awards

WFAA – Dallas, TX won 5 awards

KGW – Portland, OR won 4 awards including excellence in innovation

WWL – New Orleans, LA won 4 awards including overall excellence

WGRZ – Buffalo, NY won 4 awards including overall excellence

WCNC – Charlotte, NC won 4 awards

WXIA (11Alive) – Atlanta, GA won 4 awards

WVEC (13NewsNow) – Norfolk, VA won 3 awards including overall excellence

KREM – Spokane, WA won 3 awards including overall excellence

WBIR – Knoxville, TN won 3 awards including excellence in innovation

NewsCenter MAINE won 3 awards including overall excellence

WUSA 9 – Washington, DC won 2 awards, including excellence in innovation

KHOU – Houston, TX won 2 awards

KBMT – Beaumont, TX won 2 awards

WLTX – Columbia, SC won 2 awards

WBNS (10TV) – Columbus, OH won for overall excellence

KTVB – Boise, ID won for Excellence in innovation

WHAS – Louisville, KY

WJXX/WLTV (First Coast News) – Jacksonville, FL

WMAZ – Macon, GA

WTHR – Indianapolis, IN

WTIC (FOX61) – Hartford, CT

WZZM 13 – Grand Rapids, MI

KAGS – College Station, TX

KTHV (THV11) – Little Rock, AR

WTOL – Toledo, OH

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005633/en/