TEGNA INC.

(TGNA)
TEGNA : Wins 88 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, More Than Any Other Local Broadcast Television Group

05/12/2020 | 11:06am EDT

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today won 88 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism, more than any other local broadcast television group. 29 TEGNA stations received Regional Murrows this year, including eight for overall excellence, the highest honor awarded. Five TEGNA stations won for excellence in innovation, which awards innovations that “enhance the quality of journalism and the audience’s understanding of news.” In addition, TEGNA’s commitment to transform local news in the digital age resulted in 10 awards inspired by TEGNA’s dedicated innovation process, while TEGNA also won 11 awards for multimedia or excellence in social media.

“Purpose-driven, impactful local journalism is more important than ever during these unprecedented times, and I am incredibly proud of the TEGNA journalists who keep raising the bar for excellence,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Across all platforms, we are helping keep our communities safe and informed through innovative content and investigative reporting that continues to change laws and lives, and it’s an honor for our TEGNA colleagues to be recognized for these achievements.”

TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners:

  • KING 5 – Seattle, WA won 11 awards including overall excellence
  • KARE 11 – Minneapolis, MN won 10 awards including overall excellence
  • KUSA (9News) – Denver, CO won 6 awards including excellence in innovation
  • KSDK – St. Louis, MO won 5 awards
  • WFAA – Dallas, TX won 5 awards
  • KGW – Portland, OR won 4 awards including excellence in innovation
  • WWL – New Orleans, LA won 4 awards including overall excellence
  • WGRZ – Buffalo, NY won 4 awards including overall excellence
  • WCNC – Charlotte, NC won 4 awards
  • WXIA (11Alive) – Atlanta, GA won 4 awards
  • WVEC (13NewsNow) – Norfolk, VA won 3 awards including overall excellence
  • KREM – Spokane, WA won 3 awards including overall excellence
  • WBIR – Knoxville, TN won 3 awards including excellence in innovation
  • NewsCenter MAINE won 3 awards including overall excellence
  • WUSA 9 – Washington, DC won 2 awards, including excellence in innovation
  • KHOU – Houston, TX won 2 awards
  • KBMT – Beaumont, TX won 2 awards
  • WLTX – Columbia, SC won 2 awards
  • WBNS (10TV) – Columbus, OH won for overall excellence
  • KTVB – Boise, ID won for Excellence in innovation
  • WHAS – Louisville, KY
  • WJXX/WLTV (First Coast News) – Jacksonville, FL
  • WMAZ – Macon, GA
  • WTHR – Indianapolis, IN
  • WTIC (FOX61) – Hartford, CT
  • WZZM 13 – Grand Rapids, MI
  • KAGS – College Station, TX
  • KTHV (THV11) – Little Rock, AR
  • WTOL – Toledo, OH

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2020
