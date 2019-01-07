TEGNA : and ABC Renew Affiliation Agreements

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that is has entered into a comprehensive, multi-year deal with the ABC network that renews the station affiliation agreements for all of the company’s ABC-affiliated stations. TEGNA owns and operates ABC affiliates in nine markets across the country, covering seven percent of the U.S. and serving nearly eight million households.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing relationship with ABC across platforms,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “This long-term agreement adds certainty and stability for our stations as they continue to provide their communities with valuable, must-have and multi-platform local and network content.”

“We value the collaboration we have with TEGNA to reach viewers in key markets across the country,” said John Rouse, EVP, affiliate relations and marketing, ABC Television Network. “We are very pleased to extend our agreement and look forward to building on our strong relationship in the years to come.”

The agreement includes renewals for the following TEGNA-owned ABC affiliates: WFAA in Dallas, TX; KXTV in Sacramento, CA; KVUE in Austin, TX; WVEC in Norfolk, VA; WZZM in Grand Rapids, MI; WJXX in Jacksonville, FL; WHAS in Louisville, KY; KIII in Corpus Christi, TX; and KBMT in Beaumont, TX.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About ABC Television Network

The ABC Television Network, part of The Walt Disney Company, delivers award-winning entertainment, news and sports programming to viewers via eight owned stations and more than 230 affiliated stations across the U.S.

