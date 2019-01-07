Log in
TEGNA INC (TGNA)
01/07 09:58:23 am
11.015 USD   -0.23%
TEGNA : and ABC Renew Affiliation Agreements

01/07/2019 | 09:28am EST

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that is has entered into a comprehensive, multi-year deal with the ABC network that renews the station affiliation agreements for all of the company’s ABC-affiliated stations. TEGNA owns and operates ABC affiliates in nine markets across the country, covering seven percent of the U.S. and serving nearly eight million households.

“We are excited to extend our long-standing relationship with ABC across platforms,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “This long-term agreement adds certainty and stability for our stations as they continue to provide their communities with valuable, must-have and multi-platform local and network content.”

“We value the collaboration we have with TEGNA to reach viewers in key markets across the country,” said John Rouse, EVP, affiliate relations and marketing, ABC Television Network. “We are very pleased to extend our agreement and look forward to building on our strong relationship in the years to come.”

The agreement includes renewals for the following TEGNA-owned ABC affiliates: WFAA in Dallas, TX; KXTV in Sacramento, CA; KVUE in Austin, TX; WVEC in Norfolk, VA; WZZM in Grand Rapids, MI; WJXX in Jacksonville, FL; WHAS in Louisville, KY; KIII in Corpus Christi, TX; and KBMT in Beaumont, TX.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About ABC Television Network

The ABC Television Network, part of The Walt Disney Company, delivers award-winning entertainment, news and sports programming to viewers via eight owned stations and more than 230 affiliated stations across the U.S.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 207 M
EBIT 2018 697 M
Net income 2018 393 M
Debt 2018 2 872 M
Yield 2018 3,27%
P/E ratio 2018 6,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 2 377 M
Chart TEGNA INC
Duration : Period :
Tegna Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,9 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC1.56%2 377
DISCOVERY INC5.66%13 087
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-2.62%6 408
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC1.44%3 934
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC1.67%3 647
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-2.56%3 356
