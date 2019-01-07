TEGNA : and ABC Renew Affiliation Agreements

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that is has entered into a
comprehensive, multi-year deal with the ABC network that renews the
station affiliation agreements for all of the company’s ABC-affiliated
stations. TEGNA owns and operates ABC affiliates in nine markets across
the country, covering seven percent of the U.S. and serving nearly eight
million households.
“We are excited to extend our long-standing relationship with ABC across
platforms,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “This long-term
agreement adds certainty and stability for our stations as they continue
to provide their communities with valuable, must-have and multi-platform
local and network content.”
“We value the collaboration we have with TEGNA to reach viewers in key
markets across the country,” said John Rouse, EVP, affiliate relations
and marketing, ABC Television Network. “We are very pleased to extend
our agreement and look forward to building on our strong relationship in
the years to come.”
The agreement includes renewals for the following TEGNA-owned ABC
affiliates: WFAA in Dallas, TX; KXTV in Sacramento, CA; KVUE in Austin,
TX; WVEC in Norfolk, VA; WZZM in Grand Rapids, MI; WJXX in Jacksonville,
FL; WHAS in Louisville, KY; KIII in Corpus Christi, TX; and KBMT in
Beaumont, TX.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the
greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two
radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and
information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of
top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all
television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million
adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms.
TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards,
including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy
Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for
advertisers through TEGNA
Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps
businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions
that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top
(OTT) platforms, including Premion,
TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells
empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers
innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
About ABC Television Network
The ABC Television Network, part of The Walt Disney Company, delivers
award-winning entertainment, news and sports programming to viewers via
eight owned stations and more than 230 affiliated stations across the
U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005654/en/