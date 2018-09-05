TEGNA : “Daily Blast LIVE” Welcomes New Hosts and Adds 15 New Markets

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) “Daily Blast LIVE” (DBL) announced today that
new hosts Beau Davidson, Stefanie Jones and Brandon London have joined
first-year hosts Erica Cobb, Al Jackson, Sam Schacher, Jeff Schroeder
and Tory Shulman on the daily news and entertainment program. DBL has
also picked up a new TEGNA station, KFMB in San Diego, along with 14
additional non-TEGNA markets, including WMUR in Boston, WMYD in Detroit,
WMAR in Baltimore, WRTV in Indianapolis, KMCI in Kansas City, WTMJ in
Milwaukee and WWBT in Richmond. Beginning Sept. 10, 2018, DBL will be
available in a total of 50 markets.
“’Daily Blast LIVE’ is singular in the daytime U.S. television
landscape. No other show reflects what’s happening in the world around
us live and in real time through social crowdsourcing and engagement
with our ‘DBL Nation’ throughout each day,” said Lisa Kridos, vice
president of original programming and development, TEGNA. “We’re excited
to add three dynamic hosts to our charismatic first-year cast. Each one
of our hosts is fearless in their ability to keep track of what’s
trending while broadcasting live across platforms. It’s challenging, and
they make it look easy.”
DBL is distributed by Sony Pictures Television (SPT) under an agreement
with TEGNA announced in January 2018. SPT distributes all TEGNA-owned,
first-run programming, including DBL and “Sister Circle,” as well as
shows in development. “The additional 15 stations airing DBL increases
the national footprint of this groundbreaking series,” said Philip
Martzolf, executive vice president, US syndication sales, Sony Pictures
Television. “It’s been exciting to be part of the expansion of one of
the most innovative series across daytime as it reaches TV, digital and
social audiences with its diverse and entertaining points of view.”
New hosts include Beau Davidson, an established singer, actor, TV host,
and a songwriter whose break-out hit, “Blessed,” from the movie “The
Ultimate Legacy” has a strong patriotic message. Stefanie Jones, who has
relocated from London to join DBL in Denver, is an alum of Fashion One
TV, an international channel focusing on beauty, glamour, style and
luxury. She has covered the fashion industry and brings wide-ranging,
in-depth experience to the host table. Brandon London is a retired
Canadian Football League player and an NFL wide-receiver, playing for
the Miami Dolphins and for the New York Giants’ practice squad during
the run-up to their 2012 Super Bowl win. He’s been a sports broadcaster,
most recently reporting for @Giants where he interviewed coaches,
players and fans, and covered Giants training camp and the NFL Draft.
DBL’s growth in its first year has been driven by social media
engagement across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Segments
often go viral, including Al Jackson’s impassioned speech about veterans
and NFL protests, which was seen by more than 7 million across social
media, and Erica Cobb’s smart and fearless commentary on race, which was
viewed 4.5 million times on Facebook and generated 125,000 comments and
more than 68,000 shares.
About “Daily Blast LIVE”
“Daily Blast LIVE” (DBL) is an interactive TV and digital series,
produced in nine original, half-hour live shows daily for television and
streaming on www.facebook.com/dailyblastlive
and www.youtube.com/dailyblastlive
in every U.S. time zone from 2:00-5:00 and 7:30 p.m. ET. Every weekday,
DBL covers news, entertainment, culture, sport and whatever else people
are talking about. Senior executive producer is Burt Dubrow. Follow DBL
on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat by searching
@DailyBlastLIVE or go to dailyblastlive.com.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the
greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two
radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and
information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of
top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third
of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50
million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital
platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top
awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and
Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled
and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion,
centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O
Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with
consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells
empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers
innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
