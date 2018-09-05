TEGNA : “Daily Blast LIVE” Welcomes New Hosts and Adds 15 New Markets

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) “Daily Blast LIVE” (DBL) announced today that new hosts Beau Davidson, Stefanie Jones and Brandon London have joined first-year hosts Erica Cobb, Al Jackson, Sam Schacher, Jeff Schroeder and Tory Shulman on the daily news and entertainment program. DBL has also picked up a new TEGNA station, KFMB in San Diego, along with 14 additional non-TEGNA markets, including WMUR in Boston, WMYD in Detroit, WMAR in Baltimore, WRTV in Indianapolis, KMCI in Kansas City, WTMJ in Milwaukee and WWBT in Richmond. Beginning Sept. 10, 2018, DBL will be available in a total of 50 markets.

“’Daily Blast LIVE’ is singular in the daytime U.S. television landscape. No other show reflects what’s happening in the world around us live and in real time through social crowdsourcing and engagement with our ‘DBL Nation’ throughout each day,” said Lisa Kridos, vice president of original programming and development, TEGNA. “We’re excited to add three dynamic hosts to our charismatic first-year cast. Each one of our hosts is fearless in their ability to keep track of what’s trending while broadcasting live across platforms. It’s challenging, and they make it look easy.”

DBL is distributed by Sony Pictures Television (SPT) under an agreement with TEGNA announced in January 2018. SPT distributes all TEGNA-owned, first-run programming, including DBL and “Sister Circle,” as well as shows in development. “The additional 15 stations airing DBL increases the national footprint of this groundbreaking series,” said Philip Martzolf, executive vice president, US syndication sales, Sony Pictures Television. “It’s been exciting to be part of the expansion of one of the most innovative series across daytime as it reaches TV, digital and social audiences with its diverse and entertaining points of view.”

New hosts include Beau Davidson, an established singer, actor, TV host, and a songwriter whose break-out hit, “Blessed,” from the movie “The Ultimate Legacy” has a strong patriotic message. Stefanie Jones, who has relocated from London to join DBL in Denver, is an alum of Fashion One TV, an international channel focusing on beauty, glamour, style and luxury. She has covered the fashion industry and brings wide-ranging, in-depth experience to the host table. Brandon London is a retired Canadian Football League player and an NFL wide-receiver, playing for the Miami Dolphins and for the New York Giants’ practice squad during the run-up to their 2012 Super Bowl win. He’s been a sports broadcaster, most recently reporting for @Giants where he interviewed coaches, players and fans, and covered Giants training camp and the NFL Draft.

DBL’s growth in its first year has been driven by social media engagement across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Segments often go viral, including Al Jackson’s impassioned speech about veterans and NFL protests, which was seen by more than 7 million across social media, and Erica Cobb’s smart and fearless commentary on race, which was viewed 4.5 million times on Facebook and generated 125,000 comments and more than 68,000 shares.

About “Daily Blast LIVE”

“Daily Blast LIVE” (DBL) is an interactive TV and digital series, produced in nine original, half-hour live shows daily for television and streaming on www.facebook.com/dailyblastlive and www.youtube.com/dailyblastlive in every U.S. time zone from 2:00-5:00 and 7:30 p.m. ET. Every weekday, DBL covers news, entertainment, culture, sport and whatever else people are talking about. Senior executive producer is Burt Dubrow. Follow DBL on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat by searching @DailyBlastLIVE or go to dailyblastlive.com.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

