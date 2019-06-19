TEGNA : to Be Honored for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will be honored by the Women’s Forum of New York
at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019, which
recognizes companies for achieving at least 30 percent female board
representation. This benchmark biennial event brings together more than
600 thought leaders and change-makers including CEOs, Board Directors
and government officials in support of gender parity in the boardroom.
With TEGNA’s board comprising 36 percent women, TEGNA exceeds the
national average for female-held board seats, which is currently 23.4
percent.
“The innovation we are undertaking to redefine journalism in the digital
age would not be possible without a diverse and inclusive workplace that
gives a voice to many different perspectives and viewpoints,” said TEGNA
president and CEO Dave Lougee. “We are honored to be recognized by the
Women’s Forum of New York for our achievements as we also strive to
create a diverse board of directors.”
“On behalf of the Women’s Forum of New York and our more than 500
members who have achieved at the highest levels in every professional
sector, we salute TEGNA for actively enhancing its boardroom diversity
and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to 36
percent,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and
Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions. “TEGNA is part of a
growing number of forward-thinking companies which are raising the bar
and accelerating the U.S. towards the goal of gender parity by 2025.”
TEGNA will join 323 S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies which will be honored
at the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019 in New
York City. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President & CEO, TIAA and Maggie
Wilderotter, former Executive Chair and CEO of Frontier Communications
are Co-Chairs for this year’s event. They will be joined by an
impressive line-up of leading CEOs and Directors who will speak on why
gender balance in the boardroom is a strategic business imperative and
how to accelerate the path toward parity.
To learn more about the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions, visit: www.womensforumny.org.
