TEGNA : to Be Honored for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom

Women’s Forum of New York to Recognize TEGNA for 36 Percent Female Board Representation

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will be honored by the Women’s Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019, which recognizes companies for achieving at least 30 percent female board representation. This benchmark biennial event brings together more than 600 thought leaders and change-makers including CEOs, Board Directors and government officials in support of gender parity in the boardroom.

With TEGNA’s board comprising 36 percent women, TEGNA exceeds the national average for female-held board seats, which is currently 23.4 percent.

“The innovation we are undertaking to redefine journalism in the digital age would not be possible without a diverse and inclusive workplace that gives a voice to many different perspectives and viewpoints,” said TEGNA president and CEO Dave Lougee. “We are honored to be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York for our achievements as we also strive to create a diverse board of directors.”

“On behalf of the Women’s Forum of New York and our more than 500 members who have achieved at the highest levels in every professional sector, we salute TEGNA for actively enhancing its boardroom diversity and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to 36 percent,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions. “TEGNA is part of a growing number of forward-thinking companies which are raising the bar and accelerating the U.S. towards the goal of gender parity by 2025.”

TEGNA will join 323 S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies which will be honored at the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019 in New York City. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President & CEO, TIAA and Maggie Wilderotter, former Executive Chair and CEO of Frontier Communications are Co-Chairs for this year’s event. They will be joined by an impressive line-up of leading CEOs and Directors who will speak on why gender balance in the boardroom is a strategic business imperative and how to accelerate the path toward parity.

