Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tegna Inc    TGNA

TEGNA INC

(TGNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TEGNA : to Be Honored for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Women’s Forum of New York to Recognize TEGNA for 36 Percent Female Board Representation

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) will be honored by the Women’s Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019, which recognizes companies for achieving at least 30 percent female board representation. This benchmark biennial event brings together more than 600 thought leaders and change-makers including CEOs, Board Directors and government officials in support of gender parity in the boardroom.

With TEGNA’s board comprising 36 percent women, TEGNA exceeds the national average for female-held board seats, which is currently 23.4 percent.

“The innovation we are undertaking to redefine journalism in the digital age would not be possible without a diverse and inclusive workplace that gives a voice to many different perspectives and viewpoints,” said TEGNA president and CEO Dave Lougee. “We are honored to be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York for our achievements as we also strive to create a diverse board of directors.”

“On behalf of the Women’s Forum of New York and our more than 500 members who have achieved at the highest levels in every professional sector, we salute TEGNA for actively enhancing its boardroom diversity and increasing its percentage of woman-occupied board seats to 36 percent,” said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions. “TEGNA is part of a growing number of forward-thinking companies which are raising the bar and accelerating the U.S. towards the goal of gender parity by 2025.”

TEGNA will join 323 S&P 500/Fortune 1000 companies which will be honored at the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions on November 7, 2019 in New York City. Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., President & CEO, TIAA and Maggie Wilderotter, former Executive Chair and CEO of Frontier Communications are Co-Chairs for this year’s event. They will be joined by an impressive line-up of leading CEOs and Directors who will speak on why gender balance in the boardroom is a strategic business imperative and how to accelerate the path toward parity.

To learn more about the 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions, visit: www.womensforumny.org.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest that reach more than 87 million U.S. television homes. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEGNA INC
10:07aTEGNA : to Be Honored for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom
BU
06/18Boyd Huppert Wins 3 Prestigious National Murrow Awards for KARE 11 Reporting,..
GL
06/18TV Station Owners Settle Justice Department Antitrust Allegations -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
06/18Correction to TV Station Owners Settle Antitrust Allegations (June 17)
DJ
06/18TEGNA : Wins 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards
BU
06/18TV Station Owners Settle Justice Department Antitrust Allegations -- Update
DJ
06/18TEGNA : Completes Acquisition of Leading Multicast Networks Justice and Quest
BU
06/18U.S., TV Station Owners Settle Ad Sales Case -- WSJ
DJ
06/17Five TV Station Owners Settle Justice Department Antitrust Allegations
DJ
06/17DOJ in Proposed Settlements With CBS, Fox, Tegna, Cox and Scripps on Informat..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 149 M
EBIT 2019 558 M
Net income 2019 285 M
Debt 2019 2 560 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 11,94
P/E ratio 2020 7,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 3 353 M
Chart TEGNA INC
Duration : Period :
Tegna Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEGNA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Lougee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard D. Elias Chairman
Lynn Beall COO-Media Operations & Executive Vice President
Victoria Dux Harker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEGNA INC36.80%3 260
DISCOVERY INC19.32%13 717
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-28.78%4 991
HUYA INC - ADR54.20%4 657
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC27.73%4 573
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-3.01%3 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About