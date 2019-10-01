Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Teijin Limited    3401   JP3544000007

TEIJIN LIMITED

(3401)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Continental Structural Plastics : Breaks Ground on Facility in Seguin, Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a global leader in highly-engineered, composite vehicle components, broke ground today for a manufacturing facility in Seguin, Texas. This new facility, located near Interstate 10, Rio Nogales Drive and 8th Street, is expected to be fully operational by 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005669/en/

CSP's new manufacturing facility in Seguin, Texas, will employ 200 people in production, engineering and administrative positions. (Photo: Business Wire)

CSP's new manufacturing facility in Seguin, Texas, will employ 200 people in production, engineering and administrative positions. (Photo: Business Wire)

CSP and its parent company Teijin, are making a capital investment of approximately $70 million to construct the 200,000 square-foot facility, which is being built to support future growth and to help the company maintain its competitive advantage. The facility will result in the creation of 200 production, engineering and administrative jobs. This location will become CSP’s 19th global manufacturing facility – 14th in North America, and the Teijin Group’s 25th global composite component manufacturing facility.

“We continue to see growth opportunities for our advanced composite and multi-material components globally, so we’re making sure we have the manufacturing capabilities necessary to meet our customers’ needs,” explained Steve Rooney, CSP CEO. “We are truly grateful to the State of Texas, the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County for the support we’ve received in initiating this project, and we look forward to being an active member of the Seguin community.”

CSP selected the Seguin location for its newest manufacturing plant based on a number of factors, including availability of a skilled workforce, proximity to a number of customer and potential customer facilities in Texas and surrounding states, and a variety of incentives and abatements offered, including a land grant and tax abatement from the City of Seguin, and a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant from the State of Texas, in exchange for specific capital investment and workforce commitments by CSP.

About Continental Structural Plastics

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for 50 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes. The company has operations on three continents and more than 4,300 employees. For more information, visit cspplastics.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY888.6 billion (USD 8.1 billion) and total assets of JPY1020.7 billion (USD 9.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Please visit www.teijin.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEIJIN LIMITED
11:31aCONTINENTAL STRUCTURAL PLASTICS : Breaks Ground on Facility in Seguin, Texas
BU
09/27CONTINENTAL STRUCTURAL PLASTICS : Wins CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award for Car..
BU
09/27TEIJIN LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/20XORTX THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive Phase 2 Results in Type 2 Diabetic Nephr..
AQ
09/11TEIJIN : Japan's Teijin opens resin compound plant, tech center in Thailand
AQ
08/12TEIJIN : CSP's Composites Help Make Ford Vehicles Quieter
BU
08/01CONTINENTAL STRUCTURAL PLASTICS : Acquires AMI Stamping, Manchester Operations
BU
07/03TEIJIN : to Acquire Benet Automotive to Expand European Automotive Business
BU
06/26TEIJIN : Clinical Trial of New Cardiovascular Patch Launched
AQ
06/25TEIJIN : Acquires Exclusive Sales Rights in Asia to BARLEYmax
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 886 B
EBIT 2020 58 189 M
Net income 2020 38 762 M
Debt 2020 245 B
Yield 2020 2,86%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 406 B
Technical analysis trends TEIJIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 906,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 119,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -1,84%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Suzuki President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihisa Sonobe CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Taizo Makari Executive Officer & Head-Engineering
Yasumichi Takesue Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuhiro Yamamoto Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEIJIN LIMITED20.84%3 684
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 541
COATS GROUP PLC-8.77%1 307
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%941
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDG AND FURNSHG CO LTD--.--%803
TAIWAN PAIHO LTD--.--%742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group