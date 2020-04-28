Continental Structural Plastics :, Teijin Win 2020 Automotive News PACE Award for Carbon Fiber Pickup Box

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), along with its parent company Teijin, today received a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award for the carbon fiber pickup box technology used on the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro edition. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

The CarbonPro® box represents a number of industry firsts, including being the first commercial application of the material Sereebo®, a proprietary, carbon fiber nylon thermoplastic material that is fully recyclable. The advanced manufacturing techniques used to mold Sereebo into the CarbonPro box are the first mass production technologies developed for carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics suitable for high-volume programs. The CarbonPro box delivers best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance, while saving 62 pounds over a steel box. Its durability eliminates the need for a bed liner, saving an additional 40 pounds of mass.

“We are truly honored to receive this award. It is humbling for us to be recognized among so many great companies and terrific innovations,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Continental Structural Plastics. “The CarbonPro box represents collaboration across CSP, Teijin and General Motors to develop new material, and design manufacturing processes that have never been done before, to create a pickup box that’s like no other pickup box on the market.”

This is the second time CSP has received a PACE Award. In 2017, the company received the Automotive News PACE Award for its TCA Ultra Lite® material in production on the Chevrolet Corvette.

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for 50 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes. The company has operations on three continents and more than 4,300 employees. For more information, visit cspplastics.com.

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY888.6 billion (USD 8.1 billion) and total assets of JPY1020.7 billion (USD 9.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

