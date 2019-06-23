Teijin : Acquires Exclusive Sales Rights in Asia to BARLEYmax®

Teijin Limited announced today that it has reached an agreement with The Healthy Grain Pty. Limited, an Australian venture company, to acquire the exclusive sales rights in Asia to BARLEYmax® non-genetically modified barley rich in resistant starch and water-soluble dietary fiber, such as β-glucan and fructan. BARLEYmax® was developed by Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.

Teijin, since entering into an exclusive agreement with Healthy Grain to jointly develop BARLEYmax® in Japan in 2015, has expanded domestic sales, conducted clinical trials, developed products by leveraging the special characteristics of various ingredients, and implemented marketing to improve recognition. Teijin has now acquired the exclusive sales rights in Asia and started sales where market expansion is expected, based on its judgment that further global business expansion is essential.

The agreement grants Teijin exclusive marketing rights in Korea, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, markets suitable for BARLEYmax® due to their local customs of eating rice as well as increasing consumption of functional cereals and rising health consciousness. Teijin initially will focus on these markets, targeting the prompt launch of products in cooperation with local companies and exporting of processed foods from Japan.

Teijin is rapidly expanding its global healthcare business to enhance the quality of life of worldwide by helping people to enjoy fulfilling lives from birth to their final days.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TOKYO:3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY888.6 billion (USD 8.1 billion) and total assets of JPY 1020.7 billion (USD 9.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

