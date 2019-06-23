Teijin : Acquires Exclusive Sales Rights in Asia to BARLEYmax®

Teijin
Limited announced today that it has reached an agreement with The
Healthy Grain Pty. Limited, an Australian venture company, to
acquire the exclusive sales rights in Asia to BARLEYmax®
non-genetically modified barley rich in resistant starch and
water-soluble dietary fiber, such as β-glucan and fructan. BARLEYmax®
was developed by Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth
Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.
Teijin, since entering into an exclusive agreement with Healthy Grain to
jointly develop BARLEYmax® in Japan in 2015, has
expanded domestic sales, conducted clinical trials, developed products
by leveraging the special characteristics of various ingredients, and
implemented marketing to improve recognition. Teijin has now acquired
the exclusive sales rights in Asia and started sales where market
expansion is expected, based on its judgment that further global
business expansion is essential.
The agreement grants Teijin exclusive marketing rights in Korea, China,
Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, markets suitable for BARLEYmax®
due to their local customs of eating rice as well as increasing
consumption of functional cereals and rising health consciousness.
Teijin initially will focus on these markets, targeting the prompt
launch of products in cooperation with local companies and exporting of
processed foods from Japan.
Teijin is rapidly expanding its global healthcare business to enhance
the quality of life of worldwide by helping people to enjoy fulfilling
lives from birth to their final days.
About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TOKYO:3401) is a technology-driven global group offering
advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security
and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health
consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers
such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin &
plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The
group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over
20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY888.6 billion
(USD 8.1 billion) and total assets of JPY 1020.7 billion (USD 9.3
billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.
