TEIJIN LTD
Teijin : Co-developed Fabric Utilizing Teijinconex® neo Adopted for New TAKIBI Series of Outdoor Clothing

09/20/2018

NEWS RELEASE

Co-developed Fabric Utilizing Teijinconex neo Adopted for New TAKIBI Series of Outdoor Clothing

Tokyo, Japan, September 20, 2018 --- Snow Peak and Teijin Limited announced today that they have co-developed a new material fabric for outdoor apparel, utilizing Teijin's dyeable and flame-retardant meta-aramid fiber Teijinconex neo. The new fabric is used for a new product for TAKIBI series, Snow Peak's high-performance outdoor clothing.

The new TAKIBI Down Jacket will be introduced at Snow Peak stores on September 21, and pants, coveralls and vests have been released already via the company's shop and its retail shops, etc.

Since 2016, Teijin has been working with Snow Peak on the new TAKIBI Series utilizing its Teijinconex heatproof material. Teijinconex neo, which was modified for the TAKIBI series over the past two years, combines high mobility with fashionable comfort suitable for outdoor use in both the city and the countryside

Teijinconex neo is a heatproof and flame-retardant material similar to Teijinconex, but also boasts excellent dyeability. The TAKIBI series featuring Teijinconex neo offers both safety, including frame retardancy around campfires, and comfort.

Snow Peak creates high-quality camping and mountaineering products that inspire people to enjoy the outdoors and commune with nature. Since 2014, the company has been accelerating the development of outdoor clothing designed for both urban and country life.

The collaboration with Snow Peak illustrates Teijin's technological capability to adapt original high-functional materials for solutions in diverse fields, such as special colors and textures for TAKIBI outdoor clothing.

Going forward, Snow Peak and Teijin expect to introduce additional outdoor wear offering enhanced performance and comfort.

Teijinconex neo lineup of Snow Peak includes the following items:

- TAKIBI down jacket

  • - TAKIBI pants

  • - TAKIBI coveralls

  • - TAKIBI vest

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Press Contact

Corporate Communications Teijin Limited pr@teijin.co.jp

Disclaimer

Teijin Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:37:07 UTC
