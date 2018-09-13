Log in
TEIJIN LTD (3401)
Teijin : Develops High-quality Silk Wool-like Polyester Material as a New Product for SOLOTEX® Family

09/13/2018 | 04:38am CEST

Tokyo, Japan, September 13, 2018--- Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. , the Teijin Group's fiber and products converting company, announced today that it has developed a new material, a polyester material that achieves the look, texture, aesthetic appeal and comfort of hybrid silk wool for a wide range of medium-thickness apparel applications including jackets and bottoms, as a new product for SOLOTEX family.

Electron Micrograph

New SOLOTEXmaterial

Conventional worsted-tone synthetic material

Silk wool, a hybrid of silk and wool that came into use during the 1950s, is a high-function material noted for swelling, smoothness, softness, melange and dense colorings, a combination of properties not possible with synthetic materials until now.

The new SOLOTEX material offers silk wool-like high-quality appearance, softness and smoothness, elegant gloss, and dense coloring.

To achieve the luxurious look and feel of natural silk wool, Teijin Frontier uses a multi-thickness structure to process straight polyester filament yarn, employing a proprietary higher-order thread-processing technology. The yarn is then blended with SOLOTEXand finally undergoes post-dyeing processing. The new SOLOTEXmaterial realizes colorings with dense spots that are close to those of natural materials. It also eliminates the dry, rough touch of conventional wool-like materials and replicates the smoothness and high resiliency of wool.

Thanks to SOLOTEX's form stability and cushioning, the new SOLOTEXmaterial achieves easy-care property including washability and crease resistance, and other functions such as water-repelling and antifouling properties, that cannot be associated with natural silk wool, can be easily added.

Teijin Frontier will begin selling the new SOLOTEXmaterial within the current fiscal year, targeting annual sales of 100,000 meters by the fiscal year ending in March 2020.

About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Press Contact
Corporate Communications
Teijin Limited
pr@teijin.co.jp

Information in the press releases is current on the date of the announcement.
It is subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Teijin Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:37:01 UTC
