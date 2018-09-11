Log in
Teijin : Frontier Develops Linen-like Polyester Fiber

09/11/2018

Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2018---Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. , the Teijin Group's fiber and products converting company, announced today that it has developed a new linen-like fiber that boasts a highly fresh, natural appearance for extra-comfortable outer clothing, jackets, bottoms and blouses. Teijin Frontier will commercially launch the product in the 2019 spring/summer season, targeting annual sales of 250,000 meters by the fiscal year ending March 2021.

Natural-like synthetic fibers are drawing attention due to their combination of functionality, easy care and cost performance at a time when natural fiber prices are rising due to an increasing demand for natural materials. Moreover, high-functional linen-like materials are gaining popularity with the reprisal of certain 80's retro styles. In response, Teijin Frontier has developed its linen-like polyester by utilizing a special technique to capture the unique uneven feeling of linen. The fiber, in addition to offering the resilience, luster and natural appearance of linen, also boast properties that natural linen materials do not offer, easy care and functions adding.

For a fully natural look, the difference between the thickest and thinnest parts of the thread is about 1.5 times in diameter. The material is a slab yarn in which thin and thick parts appear alternately, with the thick parts measuring 100 mm or more in length. Thanks to its special structure, Teijin Frontier's remarkable new fiber maintains its linen-like appearance even when circular knitting is used.

While natural linen is prone to wrinkling and bleaching, Teijin Frontier's linen-like polyester is wrinkle resistant and retains its color thanks to dimensional stability. Furthermore, the new fiber does not stick to skin, is stretchable, washable, can be tailored and is pleasingly comfortable due to its fine uneven surface.

About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Press Contact
Corporate Communications
Teijin Limited
pr@teijin.co.jp

Information in the press releases is current on the date of the announcement.
It is subject to change without prior notice.

Teijin Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:41:01 UTC
