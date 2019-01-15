Teijin : Frontier Launches New “Sensing Wear” Range

Log in
TEIJIN LTD (3401)
01/15/2019 | 08:29pm EST

Tokyo, Japan, January 16, 2019--- Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. , the Teijin Group's fibers and products converting company, announced today that it has launched a new line of sportswear and other clothing incorporating 'wearable solutions'. Samples of the new line-up will be exhibited at the 5th WEARABLE EXPO, a leading trade fair for wearable devices and related technology, which will take place at Tokyo Big Site from January 16 to 18. Teijin Frontier's stand (W14-8, West Hall) will showcase motion-sensing and vital-sign sensing products.

In the sporting field there is increasing focus on the PDCA ('Plan-Do-Check-Action') cycle, and there is accordingly a growing need for the visualization of actual motion, heart rates and activity levels to ensure safe and effective performance. With Japan's declining birthrate and ageing population, the transfer of technology skills to younger workers and ensuring safety in the workplace is becoming one of society's challenges. Both areas stand to benefit from highly functional fibers incorporating wearable technology.

Teijin Frontier has accordingly developed new products integrating highly functional fibers and sensing techniques. Test sales will start with two types of new product, which will leverage continuing advances in IoT technology to provide new solutions to evolving social needs.

The new products comprise the following:

Coaching wear
The anti-slip NANOFRONT ultrafine fiber wear deploys an algorithm which visualizes the difference between the actual motion of the wearer and their ideal motion at a particular time. It is expected this technology will be applied in various scenarios, including the improvement of sports techniques, the transfer of technology know-how and more effective support for those undergoing physical rehabilitation.

Vital sensing wear
This clothing facilitates sustainable and highly accurate sensing of the heart's electrical activity, heart rates and activity levels, minimizing the noise generated by contact of the body with sportswear during exercise. It combines the ultrafine fiber NANOFRONTwith vital-sign sensing technology, and by simultaneously sensing heart rates and activity levels it can be used in various scenarios including sports team management and the prediction of heatstroke risk.

NANOFRONT's high level of grip prevents vibration and displacement of sensors, allowing highly accurate measurement. In the future, Teijin Frontier plans to deploy comfortable and functional materials such as the outdoor sports textile DELTAPEAK and the stretchable and soft textile SOLOTEX .

Teijin Frontier is targeting annual sales of USD three billion in sports training, workplace applications and other fields by the fiscal year ending March 2021.

About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Press Contact
Corporate Communications
Teijin Limited
pr@teijin.co.jp

Information in the press releases is current on the date of the announcement.
It is subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Teijin Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:28:12 UTC
