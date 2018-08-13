Teijin : Frontier (U.S.A.) to Open New Showroom

Tokyo, Japan, August13, 2018 --- Teijin Frontier (U.S.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. , the Teijin Group's fiber and products converting company, announced today that it will open a showroom at its U.S. head office in New York City displaying products designed for the U.S. market.

Opening on August 17, the showroom will feature various products made from Teijin Frontier's trademark high quality materials, with a focus on the polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber SOLOTEX , aiming to increase awareness of Teijin Frontier's products in the U.S. and to share information with customers about new product development.

Teijin Frontier (U.S.A.) leverages the group's signature converting capabilities to offer a wide range of unique products, and aims to achieve further sales growth in the U.S. apparel market through a strengthening of partnerships with other group companies.

Showroom Details

Location 1412 Broadway, Suite 1100, New York, N.Y. 10018, U.S.A. Phone Number +1-212-840-6900 Business Hours 09:00 - 17:30 (reservation required) Closed Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

