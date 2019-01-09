Log in
TEIJIN LTD (3401)
News 
News

Teijin : Frontier to Exhibit at DOMOTEX 2019

01/09/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2019--- Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. , the Teijin Group's fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in DOMOTEX 2019, a leading trade fair specializing in floor coverings. The show will take place at Hanover Fairground in Hannover, Germany from January 11 to 14. This will mark Teijin Frontier's third appearance at the event.

Teijin Frontier's stand (F70, Hall 011) will showcase a variety of innovative floor coverings decorated with Japanese designs. The products combine the distinctive beauty of Japanese design with 'made in Japan' quality.

Exhibits at this year's DOMOTEX will include products with superior designs created with high-specification machinery and carpets manufactured using dramatically improved print technology. Specifically in the area of jet-print carpets, Teijin will introduce large single-pattern high resolution full color carpet tiles, manufactured using proprietary processing technology, as part of their aim to provide high value-added products that can meet a wide range of needs. The displays will include both carpet tiles for commercial facilities and throw carpets with non-slip backings for domestic use.

Teijin Frontier is looking forward to developing new customers and expanding awareness of its floor-covering lineup by participating in DOMOTEX 2019, which is expected to attract over 1,400 exhibitors from 60 countries, and some 45,000 visitors from 100 countries.

About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Press Contact
Corporate Communications
Teijin Limited
pr@teijin.co.jp

Information in the press releases is current on the date of the announcement.
It is subject to change without prior notice.

Teijin Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 01:08:02 UTC
