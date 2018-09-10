Teijin : Frontier to Participate in Première Vision Paris

Log in
TEIJIN LTD
09/10/2018 | 03:17am CEST

Tokyo, Japan, September 10, 2018 --- Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. , the Teijin Group's fibers and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Première Vision Paris, a major global event for fashion industry professionals that will be held in Paris from September 19 to 21.

The 'TEIJINTEXby TEIJIN FRONTIER' (stand 6G22-6H29) will feature mainly two top-quality materials - SOLOTEX and DELTAPEAK - along with displays of eco-friendly materials and high-functional fabric in daily use for Autumn/Winter.

Exhibit will include:
SOLOTEXis a polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber that is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining, dimensionally stable and brightly colored owing to its spring-like molecular structure. Several versions will be presented, including shape memory fabric and wool like fabric. Partially bio-derived SOLOTEXis an environmentally friendly choice for next-generation clothing.

DELTAPEAKis a next-generation polyester fabric that combines excellent physical properties with high levels of functionality and quality. Thanks to its dense, flat-knit surface, DELTAPEAKis a wonderfully multifunctional material that has been adopted by a range of global sports-apparel brands. 4-dimentional bulky DELTAPEAKand a new DELTAPEAKtwo-in-one sweat-suit fabric that combines water-repelling and sweat-absorbing property are new line in the DELTAPEAK series. They are an excellent choice as a high-performance material for a wide range of applications including casual, athleisure and more.

Première Vision Paris, held twice yearly, is expecting to attract some 60,000 visitors and over 1,900 exhibiting companies from 57 countries this year. Teijin Frontier, which will mark its seventh appearance in the show, aims to further raise its profile and continue expanding its market, mainly in Europe.

About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Press Contact
Corporate Communications
Teijin Limited
pr@teijin.co.jp

Information in the press releases is current on the date of the announcement.
It is subject to change without prior notice.

