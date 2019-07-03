Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Teijin Ltd    3401   JP3544000007

TEIJIN LTD

(3401)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teijin : to Acquire Benet Automotive to Expand European Automotive Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

Teijin Limited announced today that it has agreed to wholly acquire Benet Automotive s.r.o. (Benet), a leading automotive composite and component supplier in the Czech Republic, from Jet Investment. Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

Benet, headquartered in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, is a tier one supplier of composite components to the automotive industry, offering advanced technologies for carbon-fiber-reinforced and glass-fiber-reinforced plastic molding, as well as the painting and assembly of vehicles. The company specializes in reinforced reaction injection molding (RRIM), a low-pressure process using polyurethane; and both conventional autoclave and resin transfer molding (RTM). Benet has three facilities in Czechia and one in Germany to serve European automotive OEMs including Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Skoda. The company had 720 employees and recorded sales of EUR 35.2 million (USD 40 million) in fiscal 2018.

Teijin is growing its automotive composites business with proprietary lightweight, high-performance materials, and superior design capabilities, to become a multi-material component supply partner of automotive OEM customers served by Teijin hubs in Europe, North America and Asia. In Europe, Teijin acquired Inapal Plásticos SA, a leading automotive-composite supplier in Portugal, in August 2018; and is installing a glass- and carbon-fiber sheet-molding-compound (GF-SMC and CF-SMC) line in the French facility of Continental Structural Plastics, a world leader in automotive composites based in North America, which Teijin acquired in January 2017.

Benet has strategic proximity to the central and eastern regions of the European market where key German and other European OEMs operate production facilities. The company’s well-proven supply record will provide a solid foundation for Teijin to further strengthen its solution development capabilities and sales channels in Europe.

As part of its multi-material strategy, Teijin will leverage Benet’s capabilities in existing development projects and evolve chemistry of innovations with Teijin and CSP’s outstanding material and molding technologies and technical team members to offer innovative automotive composite solutions that meet customers’ future needs for lightness, toughness, design flexibility, productivity and cost-effeteness. Teijin is targeting automotive composite business sales of approximately EUR 1.7 billion (USD 2 billion) by 2030.

About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TOKYO:3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY888.6 billion (USD 8.1 billion) and total assets of JPY 1,020.7 billion (USD 9.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Please visit www.teijin.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEIJIN LTD
10:32pTEIJIN : to Acquire Benet Automotive to Expand European Automotive Business
BU
06/26TEIJIN : Clinical Trial of New Cardiovascular Patch Launched
AQ
06/25TEIJIN : Acquires Exclusive Sales Rights in Asia to BARLEYmax
AQ
06/23TEIJIN : Acquires Exclusive Sales Rights in Asia to BARLEYmax®
BU
06/13TEIJIN : Acquires Exclusive Sales Rights in Asia to BARLEYmax
AQ
06/05TEIJIN : Pharma Limited - Teijin Pharma Starts to Exclusive Sales of Transcrania..
AQ
05/30TEIJIN : Pharma Launches Revcovi, Japan's First Drug for ADA Deficiency
AQ
05/21TEIJIN : GM Recognizes CSP and Teijin with Distinctive Innovation Award
BU
05/16TEIJIN : Establishes Nutraceutical Product Firm for Productive Aging
AQ
05/09TEIJIN LTD : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 887 B
EBIT 2020 56 610 M
Net income 2020 38 456 M
Debt 2020 242 B
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 354 B
Chart TEIJIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Teijin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEIJIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 866  JPY
Last Close Price 1 848  JPY
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Suzuki Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuhiro Yamamoto CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Yasumichi Takesue Director & Senior Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Sonobe Director & Head-Corporate & Business Strategy
Nobuo Seki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEIJIN LTD7.57%3 323
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%4 143
COATS GROUP PLC-3.19%1 453
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 024
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDG AND FURNSHG CO LTD--.--%980
TAIWAN PAIHO LTD--.--%853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About