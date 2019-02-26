Teijin : to Acquire Renegade and Expand Carbon Fiber Intermediate Material Business for Aerospace Applications

Teijin
Limited announced today that it has agreed to acquire Renegade
Materials Corporation (Renegade), a leading North American supplier
of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry.
Renegade will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teijin.
The shares of Renegade will be purchased by Teijin Holdings USA Inc.,
the Teijin Group's holding company in the United States. The acquisition
is anticipated to be completed this spring after customary closing
conditions have been satisfied including receipt of regulatory approvals.
Teijin will benefit from Renegade’s well-established proprietary
technologies and solution capabilities in heat-resistant thermoset
prepregs to expand its business in aerospace field including
next-generation aircrafts’ engine parts. Renegade’s products will reach
wider markets thanks to Teijin’s expertise in carbon fibers and
intermediate materials as well as its large product lineup and global
sales network. Global marketing initiatives will be supported by
Teijin’s carbon fiber business, including Teijin Carbon Fibers, Inc.,
which plans to launch a new carbon fiber production facility in South
Carolina by the end of FY 2020, Teijin Carbon America, Inc., a carbon
fiber sales base in Tennessee, and Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, a core
company of the carbon fiber business in Europe.
Teijin is strengthening its carbon fiber and intermediate materials
businesses to solidify its position as a leading provider of solutions
for aerospace applications. Teijin is targeting annual sales in this
field in excess of USD 900 million by around 2030.
Renegade’s heat-resistant thermoset prepregs are well trusted by U.S.
and European aircraft manufacturers and aircraft engine suppliers. The
company was established in 1993 as a resin manufacturer and launched its
thermoset prepreg business for aerospace applications under the Renegade
brand in 2007. Headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, Renegade offers
specialized knowhow in highly heat-resistant resins and provides unique
thermal-cycle resistant prepregs incorporating highly heat-resistant
polyimide resin made from low-toxicity raw materials.
Teijin is increasingly emphasizing strong, lightweight, high-performance
materials that offer environmentally sensitive solutions for improved
fuel efficiency. Teijin is focusing its carbon fiber business on the
aircraft field, where it is rapidly developing midstream and downstream
applications. A top supplier to world-leading aircraft makers for over
30 years, Teijin is noted for its TENAX carbon-fiber-filament
yarn, which is used in primary and secondary structural parts for
aircraft. The company is now leveraging its intermediate material and
processing technologies for next-generation aircraft applications. Tenax
carbon fiber and Tenax TPUD carbon-fiber thermoplastic
unidirectional pre-impregnated tape were qualified by Boeing as advanced
intermediate composite materials for primary structural aircraft parts.
“Demands for highly heat-resistant thermoset prepregs are increasing in
the global aerospace industry,” said Shukei Inui, General Manager of
Teijin’s Carbon Fibers Business Unit. “Renegade offers well-established
technologies and sales channels in this field, so we expect this
acquisition to help us expand our related applications development and
global business.”
About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TOKYO:3401) is a technology-driven global group offering
advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security
and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health
consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers
such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin &
plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The
group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over
20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion
(USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion)
in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. Please visit www.teijin.com.
