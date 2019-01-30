Teijin : to Supply Tenax Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Intermediate Material for Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Teijin
Limited announced today that its Tenax carbon fiber and
carbon fiber thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (Tenax
TPUD) were qualified by Boeing and registered in its qualified products
list. Teijin will supply Tenax TPUD as an intermediate advanced
composite material for primary structural parts for Boeing.
Tenax TPUD (Photo: Business Wire)
Since Teijin and Boeing signed a Qualification Agreement in June 2016,
the two companies have been working on material qualification testing
and application study of carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP)
for primary structure parts. Tenax TPUD is a carbon fiber
thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnated tape made with
thermoplastic resin and achieves high heat, impact and fatigue
resistances and helps to reduce production costs and improve component
manufacturing efficiency thanks to its shortened molding process. Teijin
plans to begin commercial shipments of Tenax TPUD to Boeing
approved parts makers within the next two years.
Teijin focuses on the aircraft business as one of the growth strategies
in its medium-term management plan for 2017-2019 and is intensively
accelerating its development of mid- to downstream applications, such as
cost-effective carbon fibers with higher-tenacity and higher-tensile
modulus, intermediate materials including Tenax TPUD, carbon
fiber thermoplastic consolidated laminate (TenaxTPCL),
thermoset prepreg and non-crimp fabric. Going forward, Teijin intends to
further strengthen its carbon fiber and its intermediate material
business as a leading solution provider for aircraft applications,
targeting annual sales in this field in excess of USD 900 million by
around 2030.
About the Teijin Group
Teijin (TOKYO:3401) is a
technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas
of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and
demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields
of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers &
composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester
fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and
around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It
posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total
assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending
March 31, 2018.
