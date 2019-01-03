Teixeira Duarte : Transaction of shares by director Download PDF

RELEASE

- Transaction of shares by director -

Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, we hereby disclose the contents of the communication received from Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte, reproduced here below:

In accordance with the provisions of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, PACIM - GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA." (PACIM) is a closely associated entity with me, since I control and I am also a Manager of PACIM itself.

In recent times, such entity has been acquiring shares of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A." and has, as a result of the above circumstance, communicated such transactions under the terms and for the purposes of applicable regulations.

It happened that on December 31, 2018, the acquisition of 10,000 shares of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A." which I intended to execute through the aforementioned PACIM was, by mistake, performed by me, in my personal capacity.

As I become aware of this situation, I proceeded, on the same date, to the sale of equal amount of shares and PACIM acquired, on the same day December 31, 2018, the intended 10,000 shares of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A.".

In light of the foregoing and without prejudice to the lapse, I am obliged to inform you of the acquisition and sale of shares of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A." what I do hereby and under the terms of the "template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them", drawn up in accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, which I annex this communication.

At the end of December 31, as on today's date, I returned to the same number of shares of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A." which I held before, that is, 42,000.

Indirectly and through the aforementioned PACIM, I still hold 43,000 shares of "Teixeira Duarte, S.A." on this date, with a total of 85,000 shares of "Teixeira Duarte, SA" being attributed to me on this date.

- End of quote -

Also attached to this communication, which is an integral part of it, is the annex received from said Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte and above referenced.

Lagoas Park, the 3rd of January 2019

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with

(In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. b) LEI 959800JFY96QF028V484 4 Details of the transactions: 4.1. ‐ Operations of December 31, 2018 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. Identification code Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices Volumes 0,1390 € 10000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price Weighted Average Price 0,139000 € Added Volume 10.000 e) Date of the transaction 31‐12‐2018 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Lisbon 4.2. ‐ Operations of December 31, 2018 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. Identification code Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices Volumes 0,1390 € 10000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price Weighted Average Price 0,139000 € Added Volume 10.000 e) Date of the transaction 31‐12‐2018 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Lisbon

