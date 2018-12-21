Log in
TEIXEIRA DUARTE (TDSA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 05:20:36 pm
0.1385 EUR   -0.36%
2017TEIXEIRA DUARTE SA : quaterly earnings release
Teixeira Duarte : Transaction of shares by entity closely associated with director Download PDF

12/21/2018 | 06:10pm CET

RELEASE

- Transaction of shares by entity closely associated with director -

Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, we hereby disclose the contents of the communication received from PACIM - GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA., reproduced here below:

In accordance with the provisions of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, PACIM - GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA." (PACIM) is a closely associated entity with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., Mr. Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte, since the identified Director controls and is also a Manager of PACIM itself.

In light of the foregoing, it is in compliance with those regulations, as well as with number 1 of Article 248-B of the "Código dos Valores Mobiliários" and with other applicable laws, that PACIM hereby informs that it has carried out the following stock exchange acquisition operations concerning shares representing the share capital of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. under the terms of the "template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them", drawn up in accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016. We further inform that, after the aforementioned disposal operations, PACIM became the holder, on the 21st of December 2018, of 43,000 shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A..

- End of quote -

Also attached to this communication, which is an integral part of it, is the annex received from said PACIM

- GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA. and above referenced.

Lagoas Park, the 21st of December 2018

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

In Annex: 1 document

Page 1 of 1

Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

Lagoas Park, Edifício 2 2740-265 Porto Salvo - Portugal +351217912300geral@teixeiraduarte.pt www.teixeiraduarte.com

Tax and Commercial Registration Number 500 097 488, registered in the Commerical Registry Office of Cascais: 509 234 526 Publicly Traded Company - Share Capital: € 210,000,000

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with

(In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

PACIM GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA.

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company that the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte, controls and where he is also a Manager

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

b)

LEI

959800JFY96QF028V484

4

Details of the transactions:

4.1. Operations of December 18, 2018

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

Identification code

Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices

Volumes

0,1520 €

3000

0,1520 €

2000

d)

Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price

Weighted Average Price 0,152000 €

Added Volume 5.000

e)

Date of the transaction

18122018

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Lisbon

4.2. Operations of December 19, 2018

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

Identification code

Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices

Volumes

0,1480 €

413

0,1480 €

4587

d)

Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price

Weighted Average Price 0,148000 €

Added Volume 5.000

e)

Date of the transaction

19122018

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Lisbon

4.3. Operations of December 20, 2018

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

Identification code

Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices

Volumes

0,1440 €

5000

d)

Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price

Weighted Average Price 0,144000 €

Added Volume 5.000

e)

Date of the transaction

20122018

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Lisbon

4.4. Operations of December 21, 2018

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A.

Identification code

Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices

Volumes

0,1385 €

2152

0,1390 €

2848

d)

Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price

Weighted Average Price 0,138785 €

Added Volume 5.000

e)

Date of the transaction

21122018

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Lisbon

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Teixeira Duarte SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 17:09:09 UTC
