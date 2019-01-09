Teixeira Duarte : Transaction of shares by entity closely associated with directors Download PDF

RELEASE

- Transaction of shares by entity closely associated with director -

Under the terms and for the purposes of the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, we hereby disclose the contents of the communication received from PACIM - GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA., reproduced here below:

In accordance with the provisions of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016, PACIM - GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA." (PACIM) is a closely associated entity with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., Mr. Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte, since the identified Director controls and is also a Manager of PACIM itself.

In light of the foregoing, it is in compliance with those regulations, as well as with number 1 of Article 248-B of the "Código dos Valores Mobiliários" and with other applicable laws, that PACIM hereby informs that it has carried out the following stock exchange acquisition operations concerning shares representing the share capital of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. under the terms of the "template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them", drawn up in accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016. We further inform that, after the aforementioned disposal operations, PACIM became the holder, on the 9th of January 2019, of 83,000 shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A..

- End of quote -

Also attached to this communication, which is an integral part of it, is the annex received from said PACIM

- GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA. and above referenced.

Lagoas Park, the 9th of January 2019

Investors Relations,

José Pedro Cobra Ferreira

In Annex: 1 document

Page 1 of 1

Teixeira Duarte, S.A.

Lagoas Park, Edifício 2 2740-265 Porto Salvo - Portugal +351217912300geral@teixeiraduarte.pt www.teixeiraduarte.com

Tax and Commercial Registration Number 500 097 488, registered in the Commerical Registry Office of Cascais: 509 234 526 Publicly Traded Company - Share Capital: € 210,000,000

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with

(In accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of 10 March 2016)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name PACIM ‐ GESTÃO E INVESTIMENTOS, LDA. 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company that the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A., Pedro Maria Calainho Teixeira Duarte, controls and where he is also a Manager b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. b) LEI 959800JFY96QF028V484 4 Details of the transactions: 4.1. ‐ Operations of January 4, 2019 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. Identification code Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices Volumes 0,1420 € 10000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price Weighted Average Price 0,142000 € Added Volume 10.000 e) Date of the transaction 04‐01‐2019 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Lisbon 4.2. ‐ Operations of January 7, 2019 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. Identification code Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices Volumes 0,146 6276 0,1470 € 3724 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price Weighted Average Price 0,146372 € Added Volume 10.000 e) Date of the transaction 07‐01‐2019 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Lisbon 4.3. ‐ Operations of January 8, 2019 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. Identification code Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices Volumes 0,1480 € 10000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price Weighted Average Price 0,148000 € Added Volume 10.000 e) Date of the transaction 08‐01‐2019 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Lisbon 4.4. ‐ Operations of January 9, 2019 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares of TEIXEIRA DUARTE, S.A. Identification code Code ISIN PTTD10AM0000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares (Not linked to the exercise of share option programs, nor to specific examples described in Article 19 (7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices Volumes 0,1480 € 6000 0,1480 € 4000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume and price Weighted Average Price 0,148000 € Added Volume 10.000 e) Date of the transaction 09‐01‐2019 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Lisbon

Page 1 of 1