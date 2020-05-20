Tejon Ranch : 2020 Annual Meeting Presentation 4.6 MB

Log in
05/20/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

UNLOCKING

VALUE

2020 Annual

Shareholders Meeting

May 20, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in or accompanying this presentation that relate to or are based on plans, projections, expectations, assumptions, future events and results are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and their variations identify forward-looking statements. Many factors could affect Tejon Ranch Co.'s ("TRC") actual results, and variances from TRC's current expectations regarding such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market and economic forces, availability of financing for land development activities, competition and success in obtaining various governmental approvals and entitlements for land development activities. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences please refer to TRC's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TRC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.

2

Tejon Ranch at a Glance

Diversified Real Estate Development and Agribusiness Company operating in five Business Segments

  • 270,000 acres of contiguous land
  • Large-scalemaster planned real estate development
  • Commercial/industrial real estate development
  • Mineral resources (oil & gas, minerals, water sales)
  • Farming
  • Ranch operations

3

Strategic goal

Assets, strategy and team to drive meaningful long-term shareholder value

Create long-term shareholder value by monetizing the Company's land-based assets, principally through real estate development.

4

Unlocking value- real estate development

5

Clear Strategic Vision

Positioned to deliver significant value as a fully integrated real estate development company

5.9 MM sq. ft. already developed

Additional 14.3 MM sq. ft. of commercial/ industrial space available for development

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

35,000+/- houses

35+ million sf commercial

Together expected to include 34,783 residential units and

35+ MM sq. ft. of commercial space ranch-wide

Mountain Village

Centennial

Grapevine

6

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Industrial Real Estate Development

14.0 MM sq. ft. of monetizable industrial space available for development

Major Distribution Centers

7

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Industrial Real Estate Development

2019-2020 Operational Highlights

  • 580K sf spec building completed
    • 390K sf (67%) pre-leased prior to completion
  • Sold 606K sf building owned in Tejon-Rockefeller JV to Dallas-based Covington Group, Inc.
    • Includes option to purchase adjacent lots totaling 63.5 acres
  • Initiated planning and design for adjacent 632K sf spec building

8

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Commercial/Retail Real Estate Development

318,614 sq. ft. of monetizable commercial/retail space available for development

Major Retail Operations

9

Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Commercial/Retail Real Estate Development

2019-2020 Operational Highlights

  • 4900 sf multi-tenant retail building adjacent to Hampton Inn completed and contributed to TA/Petro joint venture
  • Retail tenants to include:
    • Baskin Robbins
    • Charley's Philly Steaks
    • Dunkin Donuts
    • Jamba Juice

10

Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch

Entitled for 3,450 homes, 750 hotel keys, 160,000 sq. ft. of commercial space

Tentative tract map & commercial site plan approved

  • Covers first 752 lots (first three phases of development)
  • Phase One of 160,000 sq. ft. commercial center at entrance

Exploring capital strategies to fund development

Strong hospitality/amenity component

Preparation of Final Maps underway

11

Centennial at Tejon Ranch

Residential Real Estate Development

Large-scale residential and mixed-use community in LA County to address region's housing and local needs, while embracing sustainability and conservation

19,333 residential units/

LA County Board of Supervisors

LA County Board of Supervisors

Currently in CEQA

10.1 mm sq. ft. of

approve land use designations

approve specific plan

litigation period

commercial space

and zoning - 2016

and development agreement - April 2019

environmental stewardship ~ economic vitality ~ community life ~ smart growth principles

Primarily family-oriented and active adult market-rate homes

12

Grapevine at Tejon Ranch

Residential Real Estate Development

Located adjacent to TRCC at base of foothills in the San Joaquin Valley to support and expand economic development activity taking place at TRCC

Primarily family-oriented and active adult market-rate homes

Focused on San Joaquin Valley market

12,000 residential units/

5.1 mm sq. ft. of commercial development

First approved in 2016; re- approved in 2019 with certification of revised EIR

Currently in CEQA litigation period

13

Grapevine at Tejon Ranch

Residential Real Estate Development

~ 7,000 acres available for future development (Grapevine North)

Identified as developable land in Conservation & Land Use Agreement

Grapevine North

Located north & east of California aqueduct

Specific land plan yet to be developed

14

California Development Process Path

Progress can be impacted by regulatory changes, litigation and market conditions

15

Litigation

adds delays and additional costs to development in California.

Center for Biological Diversity practices lawsuit abuse: litigate, delay, obstruct

Current Litigation

  • Grapevine: CEQA challenge - CBD challenged original approval and is now challenging re-approval by Kern County.
  • Tehachapi Uplands Multi Species Habitat Conservation Plan: Federal challenge suing US Fish & Wildlife - Six years after approval. Claims approval violated National Historic Preservation Act, contending the California Condor is a "Traditional Cultural Property."
  • Centennial: CEQA challenge - CBD joined by Climate Resolve in suing LA County. CBD previously sued approval of Antelope Valley Area Plan over same issues and lost at the superior and state appellate court levels. Centennial has been subject to four EIRs.

16

Entitlement Success

All current master planned developments within 10% development envelope have received

legislative approval

  • Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

(West - 1998 East - 2003)

  • Mountain Village (2009)
  • Grapevine (2016 & 2019)
  • Centennial (2019)

35,000+/- houses

35+ MM sf commercial

17

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Financial impacts moderated by Company's diversified nature

  • Temporary closure of Outlets at Tejon
    • Rents are contractual
    • Percentage rent tenants will impact results of operations for the year
    • Tenants may have difficulty making timely rent payments
  • Diesel and gas volumes have decreased
    • However, drop in costs have allowed margins to remain consistent when compared to prior years
    • As the Stay at Home order continues, we expect to see similar reduced volumes
  • Tejon Commerce Center will feel the impact of the reduced traffic
    • Rents are contractual
    • Tenants may have difficulty making timely rent payments for the duration of the Stay at Home order, recovery will depend on consumer confidence

18

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Financial impacts moderated by Company's diversified nature

  • Mineral Resources
    • Water sales, rock and aggregate revenues for the first quarter are consistent with prior periods
    • Oil royalties
      • Production cuts stemming from the inability of global oil producers to agree on production caused an immediate shock on oil prices
      • COVID-19compounded the issue as demand for oil decreased significantly
  • Continued demand for industrial space as distribution facilities aim to expand to house increasing inventory
  • Management initial action:
    • Reevaluated our operations for expense reductions and cash savings
    • Renegotiated fee arrangements with vendors/consultants/professional services
    • Attempting to amend long-term contracts where possible, e.g., Conservation Agreement, to preserve cash
    • Reductions in executive compensation, and
    • Right sizing on labor needs

19

Strong Foundation Supported

by Diversified Operations

Steady cash flow generated from diversified operations enables investment in entitlement and development of real estate assets

FARMING REVENUE

MINERAL RESOURCES REVENUE

$19.3 Million in 2019

$9.8 Million in 2019

2%

Almonds

6%

2%

Water sales

19%

Pistachios

15%

Oil and gas

38%

41%

Wine Grapes

Cement

39%

19%

Hay

Rock aggregate

19%

Other*

Other*

* Other in "Farming Revenue" chart includes farming lease revenue; Other in "Mineral Resources" chart includes land lease for oil exploration and reimbursable costs.

20

Operating Segment Revenue

($ in millions)

2019

2018

2017

2016

Real Estate

$33.4

$12.8

$13.2

$16.9

Commercial/Industrial (Including Joint Ventures)

Mineral Resources

$9.8

$14.4

$5.9

$14.2

Farming

$19.3

$18.5

$16.4

$18.6

Ranch Operations

$3.6

$3.7

$3.8

$3.3

Investment/Gain

$1.2

$1.3

$0.4

$1.5

Total Revenue

$67.3

$50.7

$39.7

$54.5

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$30.1

$19.8

$12.8

$16.2

21

Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Committed to maintaining financial flexibility

($ in millions)

2019

2018

2017

2016

Cash/Marketable Securities*

$66.2

$79.7

$91.0

$27.9

Total Assets

$539.4

$529.0

$518.2

$439.7

Long-Term Debt

$61.9

$65.9

$69.9

$73.9

Stockholders' Equity

$430.2

$419.3

$398.2

$305.9

Cash Flow from Operations

$16.0

$14.4

$9.8

$5.6

  • Completed rights offering in fall 2017 raising approximately $90 million.

22

Investor Relations

  • Roth Conference, March 2019
  • NDR to New York & Boston, August 2019

23

Questions?

Disclaimer

Tejon Ranch Co. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 17:03:06 UTC
