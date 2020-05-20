Tejon Ranch : 2020 Annual Meeting Presentation 4.6 MB

Statements in or accompanying this presentation that relate to or are based on plans, projections, expectations, assumptions, future events and results are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and their variations identify forward-looking statements. Many factors could affect Tejon Ranch Co.'s ("TRC") actual results, and variances from TRC's current expectations regarding such factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market and economic forces, availability of financing for land development activities, competition and success in obtaining various governmental approvals and entitlements for land development activities. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties that could cause differences please refer to TRC's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TRC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements.
Tejon Ranch at a Glance
Diversified Real Estate Development and Agribusiness Company operating in five Business Segments
270,000 acres of contiguous land
Large-scalemaster planned real estate development
Commercial/industrial real estate development
Mineral resources (oil & gas, minerals, water sales)
Farming
Ranch operations
Strategic goal
Assets, strategy and team to drive meaningful long-term shareholder value
Create long-term shareholder value by monetizing the Company's land-based assets, principally through real estate development.
Unlocking value- real estate development
Clear Strategic Vision
Positioned to deliver significant value as a fully integrated real estate development company
5.9 MM sq. ft. already developed
Additional 14.3 MM sq. ft. of commercial/ industrial space available for development
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
35,000+/- houses
35+ million sf commercial
Together expected to include 34,783 residential units and
35+ MM sq. ft. of commercial space ranch-wide
Mountain Village
Centennial
Grapevine
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
Industrial Real Estate Development
14.0 MM sq. ft. of monetizable industrial space available for development
Major Distribution Centers
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
Industrial Real Estate Development
2019-2020 Operational Highlights
580K sf spec building completed
390K sf (67%) pre-leased prior to completion
Sold 606K sf building owned in Tejon-Rockefeller JV to Dallas-based Covington Group, Inc.
Includes option to purchase adjacent lots totaling 63.5 acres
Initiated planning and design for adjacent 632K sf spec building
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
Commercial/Retail Real Estate Development
318,614 sq. ft. of monetizable commercial/retail space available for development
Major Retail Operations
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
Commercial/Retail Real Estate Development
2019-2020 Operational Highlights
4900 sf multi-tenant retail building adjacent to Hampton Inn completed and contributed to TA/Petro joint venture
Retail tenants to include:
Baskin Robbins
Charley's Philly Steaks
Dunkin Donuts
Jamba Juice
Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch
Entitled for 3,450 homes, 750 hotel keys, 160,000 sq. ft. of commercial space
Tentative tract map & commercial site plan approved
Covers first 752 lots (first three phases of development)
Phase One of 160,000 sq. ft. commercial center at entrance
Exploring capital strategies to fund development
Strong hospitality/amenity component
Preparation of Final Maps underway
Centennial at Tejon Ranch
Residential Real Estate Development
Large-scale residential and mixed-use community in LA County to address region's housing and local needs, while embracing sustainability and conservation
19,333 residential units/
LA County Board of Supervisors
LA County Board of Supervisors
Currently in CEQA
10.1 mm sq. ft. of
approve land use designations
approve specific plan
litigation period
commercial space
and zoning - 2016
and development agreement - April 2019
environmental stewardship ~ economic vitality ~ community life ~ smart growth principles
Primarily family-oriented and active adult market-rate homes
Grapevine at Tejon Ranch
Residential Real Estate Development
Located adjacent to TRCC at base of foothills in the San Joaquin Valley to support and expand economic development activity taking place at TRCC
Primarily family-oriented and active adult market-rate homes
Focused on San Joaquin Valley market
12,000 residential units/
5.1 mm sq. ft. of commercial development
First approved in 2016; re- approved in 2019 with certification of revised EIR
Currently in CEQA litigation period
Grapevine at Tejon Ranch
Residential Real Estate Development
~ 7,000 acres available for future development (Grapevine North)
Identified as developable land in Conservation & Land Use Agreement
Grapevine North
Located north & east of California aqueduct
Specific land plan yet to be developed
California Development Process Path
Progress can be impacted by regulatory changes, litigation and market conditions
Litigation
adds delays and additional costs to development in California.
Center for Biological Diversity practices lawsuit abuse: litigate, delay, obstruct
Current Litigation
Grapevine: CEQA challenge - CBD challenged original approval and is now challenging re-approval by Kern County.
Tehachapi Uplands Multi Species Habitat Conservation Plan: Federal challenge suing US Fish & Wildlife - Six years after approval. Claims approval violated National Historic Preservation Act, contending the California Condor is a "Traditional Cultural Property."
Centennial: CEQA challenge - CBD joined by Climate Resolve in suing LA County. CBD previously sued approval of Antelope Valley Area Plan over same issues and lost at the superior and state appellate court levels. Centennial has been subject to four EIRs.
Entitlement Success
All current master planned developments within 10% development envelope have received
legislative approval
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
(West - 1998 East - 2003)
Mountain Village(2009)
Grapevine(2016 & 2019)
Centennial(2019)
35,000+/- houses
35+ MM sf commercial
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic
Financial impacts moderated by Company's diversified nature
Temporary closure of Outlets at Tejon
Rents are contractual
Percentage rent tenants will impact results of operations for the year
Tenants may have difficulty making timely rent payments
Diesel and gas volumes have decreased
However, drop in costs have allowed margins to remain consistent when compared to prior years
As the Stay at Home order continues, we expect to see similar reduced volumes
Tejon Commerce Center will feel the impact of the reduced traffic
Rents are contractual
Tenants may have difficulty making timely rent payments for the duration of the Stay at Home order, recovery will depend on consumer confidence
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic
Financial impacts moderated by Company's diversified nature
Mineral Resources
Water sales, rock and aggregate revenues for the first quarter are consistent with prior periods
Oil royalties
Production cuts stemming from the inability of global oil producers to agree on production caused an immediate shock on oil prices
COVID-19compounded the issue as demand for oil decreased significantly
Continued demand for industrial space as distribution facilities aim to expand to house increasing inventory
Management initial action:
Reevaluated our operations for expense reductions and cash savings
Renegotiated fee arrangements with vendors/consultants/professional services
Attempting to amend long-term contracts where possible, e.g., Conservation Agreement, to preserve cash
Reductions in executive compensation, and
Right sizing on labor needs
Strong Foundation Supported
by Diversified Operations
Steady cash flow generated from diversified operations enables investment in entitlement and development of real estate assets
FARMING REVENUE
MINERAL RESOURCES REVENUE
$19.3 Million in 2019
$9.8 Million in 2019
2%
Almonds
6%
2%
Water sales
19%
Pistachios
15%
Oil and gas
38%
41%
Wine Grapes
Cement
39%
19%
Hay
Rock aggregate
19%
Other*
Other*
* Other in "Farming Revenue" chart includes farming lease revenue; Other in "Mineral Resources" chart includes land lease for oil exploration and reimbursable costs.
Operating Segment Revenue
($ in millions)
2019
2018
2017
2016
Real Estate
$33.4
$12.8
$13.2
$16.9
Commercial/Industrial (Including Joint Ventures)
Mineral Resources
$9.8
$14.4
$5.9
$14.2
Farming
$19.3
$18.5
$16.4
$18.6
Ranch Operations
$3.6
$3.7
$3.8
$3.3
Investment/Gain
$1.2
$1.3
$0.4
$1.5
Total Revenue
$67.3
$50.7
$39.7
$54.5
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$30.1
$19.8
$12.8
$16.2
Strong Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Committed to maintaining financial flexibility
($ in millions)
2019
2018
2017
2016
Cash/Marketable Securities*
$66.2
$79.7
$91.0
$27.9
Total Assets
$539.4
$529.0
$518.2
$439.7
Long-Term Debt
$61.9
$65.9
$69.9
$73.9
Stockholders' Equity
$430.2
$419.3
$398.2
$305.9
Cash Flow from Operations
$16.0
$14.4
$9.8
$5.6
Completed rights offering in fall 2017 raising approximately $90 million.