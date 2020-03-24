Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tejon Ranch Co.    TRC

TEJON RANCH CO.

(TRC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/24 02:46:52 pm
13.26 USD   +6.00%
02:13pTEJON RANCH : Statement on COVID-19
PU
03/10TEJON RANCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/10TEJON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tejon Ranch : Statement on COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

We at Tejon Ranch, like so many other businesses, are adjusting to life in the face of COVID-19. First and foremost, our thoughts are with everybody who has been directly or indirectly impacted by the pandemic, and stand ready to support our community, partners, employees, and all of our stakeholders.

As a fully diversified and integrated real estate company and agribusiness, Tejon Ranch comprises several operations, most of which have been deemed 'essential' by the State of California, including agricultural production, logistics and supply chain, and travel centers.

Tons of food and other important supplies are delivered across California through our distribution centers, and our two travel centers feature essential amenities such as food, fuel and charging stations for motorists traveling California's most vital north-south corridor.

As we continue to serve Californians, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees. Where possible, and consistent with Governor Newsom's directive, our employees are working remotely, and those who cannot are adhering to strict social-distancing and infection control guidelines set by local, state and federal authorities. We are closely monitoring updated guidance from these organizations, and will respond accordingly, as applicable.

At the same time, we are continuing to advance our real estate development efforts to meet the ongoing housing, employment and lifestyle needs of current and future generations of Californians.

Disclaimer

Tejon Ranch Co. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEJON RANCH CO.
02:13pTEJON RANCH : Statement on COVID-19
PU
03/10TEJON RANCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
03/10TEJON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10TEJON RANCH CO. : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-Ended December 31, 2019 Fina..
BU
01/10TEJON RANCH : Statement From Tejon Ranch Co. Regarding Lawsuit Filed Against Ker..
BU
2019TEJON RANCH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019TEJON RANCH CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019TEJON RANCH : Kern County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Reaffirms Approval of..
BU
2019TEJON RANCH : Texas-Based National Real Estate Owner-Developer Invests in Tejon ..
BU
2019TEJON RANCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Chart TEJON RANCH CO.
Duration : Period :
Tejon Ranch Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEJON RANCH CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Bielli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman J. Metcalfe Chairman
Allen E. Lyda Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert D. Velasquez Chief Financial Officer & Senor VP-Finance
Geoffrey L. Stack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEJON RANCH CO.-21.71%329
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.59%34 188
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.44%31 291
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.90%26 067
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.62%24 001
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-12.98%23 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group