Tejon Ranch : Statement on COVID-19

We at Tejon Ranch, like so many other businesses, are adjusting to life in the face of COVID-19. First and foremost, our thoughts are with everybody who has been directly or indirectly impacted by the pandemic, and stand ready to support our community, partners, employees, and all of our stakeholders.

As a fully diversified and integrated real estate company and agribusiness, Tejon Ranch comprises several operations, most of which have been deemed 'essential' by the State of California, including agricultural production, logistics and supply chain, and travel centers.

Tons of food and other important supplies are delivered across California through our distribution centers, and our two travel centers feature essential amenities such as food, fuel and charging stations for motorists traveling California's most vital north-south corridor.

As we continue to serve Californians, our first priority is the health and safety of our employees. Where possible, and consistent with Governor Newsom's directive, our employees are working remotely, and those who cannot are adhering to strict social-distancing and infection control guidelines set by local, state and federal authorities. We are closely monitoring updated guidance from these organizations, and will respond accordingly, as applicable.

At the same time, we are continuing to advance our real estate development efforts to meet the ongoing housing, employment and lifestyle needs of current and future generations of Californians.