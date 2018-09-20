Tejon Ranch Co. : Names New Vice President of Government Affairs

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced today the appointment of Todd J. Ferrara as Vice President of Government Affairs, based in Sacramento. Ferrara is currently Deputy Secretary for External Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency. He will join the Company on October 1, 2018. Ferrara will replace Eileen Reynolds, who’s retiring at the end of October after nearly 14 years with Tejon Ranch Co. and more than 33 years of government affairs work in Sacramento.

“We are extremely pleased to have a person of the caliber and experience of Todd Ferrara join our executive management team and step in and succeed Eileen Reynolds as Vice President of Government Affairs,” said Gregory S. Bielli, President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. “This is an extremely important position and we’re confident Todd is the right person to manage the company’s public policy advocacy efforts in Sacramento and Washington, DC.”

Over the course of two decades, Ferrara has worked for three California governors and a president of the United States in a variety of senior policy and political positions in Sacramento and Washington, DC.

In his most recent position as Deputy Secretary for External Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency, he was responsible for working with the business, environment, and agriculture communities.

Prior to his work for Governor Jerry Brown and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ferrara served in the administration of President George W. Bush as a senior aide to Secretary of Agriculture Ann M. Veneman. Additionally, Ferrara served in the administration of Governor Pete Wilson. He also has worked with several public sector clients at one of California’s largest independent government affairs/public relations firms located in Los Angeles.

Ferrara earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Santa Clara University and resides with his family in Sacramento.

About Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC)

Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 25 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned communities on the horizon.

