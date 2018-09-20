Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tejon Ranch Company    TRC

TEJON RANCH COMPANY (TRC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tejon Ranch Co. : Names New Vice President of Government Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced today the appointment of Todd J. Ferrara as Vice President of Government Affairs, based in Sacramento. Ferrara is currently Deputy Secretary for External Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency. He will join the Company on October 1, 2018. Ferrara will replace Eileen Reynolds, who’s retiring at the end of October after nearly 14 years with Tejon Ranch Co. and more than 33 years of government affairs work in Sacramento.

“We are extremely pleased to have a person of the caliber and experience of Todd Ferrara join our executive management team and step in and succeed Eileen Reynolds as Vice President of Government Affairs,” said Gregory S. Bielli, President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. “This is an extremely important position and we’re confident Todd is the right person to manage the company’s public policy advocacy efforts in Sacramento and Washington, DC.”

Over the course of two decades, Ferrara has worked for three California governors and a president of the United States in a variety of senior policy and political positions in Sacramento and Washington, DC.

In his most recent position as Deputy Secretary for External Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency, he was responsible for working with the business, environment, and agriculture communities.

Prior to his work for Governor Jerry Brown and Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ferrara served in the administration of President George W. Bush as a senior aide to Secretary of Agriculture Ann M. Veneman. Additionally, Ferrara served in the administration of Governor Pete Wilson. He also has worked with several public sector clients at one of California’s largest independent government affairs/public relations firms located in Los Angeles.

Ferrara earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Santa Clara University and resides with his family in Sacramento.

About Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC)

Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 25 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned communities on the horizon.

More information about Tejon Ranch Co. can be found online at http://www.tejonranch.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEJON RANCH COMPANY
10:31pTEJON RANCH CO. : Names New Vice President of Government Affairs
BU
09/17TEJON RANCH CO. : to Host Investor Day Live Video Stream on October 4, 2018
BU
09/08OPINION : What impact will e-commerce warehouses have on our air and roads?
AQ
08/30TEJON RANCH : Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission Today Voted 4-1 to..
BU
08/18TEJON RANCH : Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus
AQ
08/17L'OREAL : and Tejon Ranch agree to deal to bring distribution center to Kern Cou..
AQ
08/16TEJON RANCH : L’Oréal USA to Open Distribution Center at Tejon Ranch Comme..
BU
08/16TEJON RANCH CO. : Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Results of Operat..
AQ
08/09GROWING PAINS : Outlets at Tejon struggles to find right tenant mix
AQ
08/07TEJON RANCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Tejon Ranch reports Q2 results 
05/07Tejon Ranch reports Q1 results 
05/03Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Shareholder Letter Q1 2018 
04/16Laughing Water Capital Q1 2018 Letter 
03/12Tejon Ranch reports Q4 results 
Chart TEJON RANCH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tejon Ranch Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEJON RANCH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Bielli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman J. Metcalfe Chairman
Allen E. Lyda Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Geoffrey L. Stack Independent Director
Michael Howard Winer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEJON RANCH COMPANY8.19%583
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.50%43 140
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.49%42 946
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.99%34 989
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.40%30 735
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-11.21%28 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.