Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tekcapital plc    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:16 am
16.75 GBp   -2.90%
12:15aPORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
04/02PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius
PU
03/23PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portfolio Company Update: Belluscura

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 12:15am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

20 April 2020

Tekcapital plc ("Tekcapital" or the "Company")

Market Research Report: Belluscura plc

New Report Estimates the global medical oxygen concentrator and

oxygen cylinder market will reach $3.7b by 2026

Tekcapital plc, (AIM: TEK) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces that a new report by Grand View Research estimating global medical sales of portable oxygen concentrators and cylinders has been published1.

Amongst other factors, the report examines the impact of new data from the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand. The report highlights an increasing demand for portable oxygen concentrators, and anticipates unit sales to grow from 405k units per year in 2019 to 581k units per year in 2026 for a total value of $1.4bn. This anticipated growth may have a positive impact on portfolio company Belluscura. View the report here.

Additionally, a new study indicates recovered COVID-19 patients can be left with damaged lungs. Further investigations of the recovered COVID-19 patients must now be conducted to show whether they have developed pulmonary fibrosis - scarring in the lungs2.

Belluscura's first product, the X-PLO2RTM portable oxygen concentrator is currently awaiting FDA clearance, which is anticipated in H1 2020.

According to Tekcapital director Robert Miller, M.D., "A portion of the patients who recover from COVID-19 may present residual lung damage, necessitating the use of supplemental oxygen."

About Belluscura plc

Belluscura is focused on developing novel oxygen-based treatment platforms that can be adapted and applied in a wide range of markets beyond those traditionally applicable to a single product or product line. Belluscura is developing innovative enriched oxygen treatment platforms that reduce the cost of treatment and increase available treatment options. To learn more about Belluscura, please visit www.belluscura.com.

Tekcapital owns 18.9% of the share capital of Belluscura.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com.

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc

Via Flagstaff

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Joint

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Broker)

Richard Morrison/Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Abigail Wayne (Corporate Broking)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

+44 (0) 20 7129 1474

Tim Thompson/Andrea Seymour/Fergus Mellon

References

1-

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s5Ou0UQWwjUfWAZ4TNcVMAtsBivvH9r5/view

2-

https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-recovered-patients-have-partially-reduced-lung-function/a-52859671

Forward Looking Statements

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Tekcapital or Belluscura that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Tekcapital or Belluscura's management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Belluscura may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Tekcapital nor Belluscura intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 04:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEKCAPITAL PLC
12:15aPORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
04/02PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius
PU
03/23PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
03/23TEKCAPITAL : TR1 TekCapital 23 March 2020
PU
03/16PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
03/16TEKCAPITAL : Belluscura plc filing of a patent
PU
03/02TEKCAPITAL : Salarius Portfolio Company Update 2 March 2020 Final
PU
02/10TR-1 TEKCAPITAL : 10 Feb 2020
PU
02/10PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
02/06TEKCAPITAL : Placing to raise £740,000
PU
More news
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford M. Gross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Finance Director & Director
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Eduardo Souchon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC219.05%17
ACCENTURE-16.85%111 537
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.39%106 716
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.34%88 497
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.26%60 912
VMWARE, INC.-10.09%57 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group