Portfolio Company Update: Belluscura

20 April 2020

Tekcapital plc ("Tekcapital" or the "Company")

Market Research Report: Belluscura plc

New Report Estimates the global medical oxygen concentrator and

oxygen cylinder market will reach $3.7b by 2026

Tekcapital plc, (AIM: TEK) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces that a new report by Grand View Research estimating global medical sales of portable oxygen concentrators and cylinders has been published1.

Amongst other factors, the report examines the impact of new data from the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand. The report highlights an increasing demand for portable oxygen concentrators, and anticipates unit sales to grow from 405k units per year in 2019 to 581k units per year in 2026 for a total value of $1.4bn. This anticipated growth may have a positive impact on portfolio company Belluscura. View the report here.

Additionally, a new study indicates recovered COVID-19 patients can be left with damaged lungs. Further investigations of the recovered COVID-19 patients must now be conducted to show whether they have developed pulmonary fibrosis - scarring in the lungs2.

Belluscura's first product, the X-PLO2RTM portable oxygen concentrator is currently awaiting FDA clearance, which is anticipated in H1 2020.

According to Tekcapital director Robert Miller, M.D., "A portion of the patients who recover from COVID-19 may present residual lung damage, necessitating the use of supplemental oxygen."

About Belluscura plc

Belluscura is focused on developing novel oxygen-based treatment platforms that can be adapted and applied in a wide range of markets beyond those traditionally applicable to a single product or product line. Belluscura is developing innovative enriched oxygen treatment platforms that reduce the cost of treatment and increase available treatment options. To learn more about Belluscura, please visit www.belluscura.com.

Tekcapital owns 18.9% of the share capital of Belluscura.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com.