Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tekcapital plc    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/01 11:35:20 am
6.125 GBp   -2.00%
12:06aPORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius
PU
03/23PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
03/23TEKCAPITAL : TR1 TekCapital 23 March 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portfolio Company Update: Salarius

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 12:06am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

2 April 2020

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update: Salarius, Ltd.

MEXICO ADOPTS NEW SODIUM REDUCTION GUIDELINES

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on improving quality of life and creating marketplace value with university technology, is very pleased to announce that the Mexican Ministries of Health issued a final rule (NOM-051) on 27 March 2020 that mandates a new front of package labeling (FOPL) system for all packaged foods. This FOPL is designed to warn consumers against products that exceed strict thresholds for sodium, caloric content, added sugar and saturated fats.

Under the new rule, salty snack brands will need to prominently add the warning "Excess Sodium" ("Exceso de Sodio") if the product exceeds 350 milligrams of sodium per 100 grams of product. The implementation date for the FOPL warnings is 1st October 2020, with the more stringent nutritional threshold of >300mg starting 1st October 2023.

Mexican snack manufacturers are now being challenged to reduce sodium levels without impacting the taste of their products. In the snack industry, where flavor is everything, manufacturers are faced with the potential of new warning labels decreasing their sales if they don't reduce sodium, and if they do, it will also negatively impact sales due to a less savory product.

MicroSalt®, an all natural, proprietary salt made with micron-sized particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivers an increased sensation of saltiness with approximately 50% less sodium. In light of this new regulation, the directors believe that MicroSalt provides a solution to reduce sodium content without compromising flavor, compared to other sodium reduction methods which adversely affect taste.

Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius said, "We are excited to see the commitment of the Mexican government to inform consumers and make it easier to select healthier products. There is a serious need for full flavor, low-sodiumsolutions in the food industry, and MicroSalt® can help meet this challenge. Salarius is already in discussions with several leading snack manufacturers to serve the Mexican market."

Market & Health Information

The Mexican snack food market is expected to register approximately $4 billion in sales in 2020 and is rapidly growing1.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is the number one cardiovascular risk factor and the world's greatest risk factor for death and disability, according to the World Health Organization. People with hypertension are three times more likely to die from heart disease and four times more likely to die from stroke2. In Mexico, with a population of 126 million, there are 22.3 million hypertensive adults2.

Dr Clifford Gross, Executive Chairman at Tekcapital, commented: "We are very glad to see the inspired action of the Mexican government to encourage sodium reduction in packaged foods. We believe this represents a significant opportunity for Salarius to access a large market for potential future sales of MicroSalt®."

Tekcapital owns 91.7% of the share capital of Salarius ltd.

About Salarius ltd

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low sodium salt called MicroSalt®. Salarius is passionate about improving lives with healthier food and is taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. The technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. To learn more please visit https://salarius.co/.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc

Via Flagstaff IR

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0) 20

3470 0470

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Richard Morrison / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20

7399 9427

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

+44 (0)207

129 1474

Tim Thompson/Andrea Seymour/Fergus Mellon

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Salarius that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Salarius' and/or Tekcapital's management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius or Tekcapital may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Salarius nor Tekcapital

intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

MicroSalt® and SaltMe! ® are registered trademarks of Salarius ltd.

References

  1. https://www.statista.com/statistics/863439/snacks-market-value-mexico/
  2. https://www.heighpubs.org/hjch/pdf/ach-aid1010.pdf

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 04:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEKCAPITAL PLC
12:06aPORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius
PU
03/23PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
03/23TEKCAPITAL : TR1 TekCapital 23 March 2020
PU
03/16PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
03/16TEKCAPITAL : Belluscura plc filing of a patent
PU
03/02TEKCAPITAL : Salarius Portfolio Company Update 2 March 2020 Final
PU
02/10PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura
PU
02/10TR-1 TEKCAPITAL : 10 Feb 2020
PU
02/06TEKCAPITAL : Placing to raise £740,000
PU
01/16TEKCAPITAL : Exhibit At AUTM 2020
PU
More news
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford M. Gross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Finance Director & Director
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Eduardo Souchon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC16.67%6
ACCENTURE-26.54%104 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-21.56%98 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED-0.61%90 999
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.84%59 012
VMWARE, INC.-23.58%50 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group