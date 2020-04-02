The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

2 April 2020

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update: Salarius, Ltd.

MEXICO ADOPTS NEW SODIUM REDUCTION GUIDELINES

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on improving quality of life and creating marketplace value with university technology, is very pleased to announce that the Mexican Ministries of Health issued a final rule (NOM-051) on 27 March 2020 that mandates a new front of package labeling (FOPL) system for all packaged foods. This FOPL is designed to warn consumers against products that exceed strict thresholds for sodium, caloric content, added sugar and saturated fats.

Under the new rule, salty snack brands will need to prominently add the warning "Excess Sodium" ("Exceso de Sodio") if the product exceeds 350 milligrams of sodium per 100 grams of product. The implementation date for the FOPL warnings is 1st October 2020, with the more stringent nutritional threshold of >300mg starting 1st October 2023.

Mexican snack manufacturers are now being challenged to reduce sodium levels without impacting the taste of their products. In the snack industry, where flavor is everything, manufacturers are faced with the potential of new warning labels decreasing their sales if they don't reduce sodium, and if they do, it will also negatively impact sales due to a less savory product.

MicroSalt®, an all natural, proprietary salt made with micron-sized particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivers an increased sensation of saltiness with approximately 50% less sodium. In light of this new regulation, the directors believe that MicroSalt provides a solution to reduce sodium content without compromising flavor, compared to other sodium reduction methods which adversely affect taste.

Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius said, "We are excited to see the commitment of the Mexican government to inform consumers and make it easier to select healthier products. There is a serious need for full flavor, low-sodiumsolutions in the food industry, and MicroSalt® can help meet this challenge. Salarius is already in discussions with several leading snack manufacturers to serve the Mexican market."

Market & Health Information

The Mexican snack food market is expected to register approximately $4 billion in sales in 2020 and is rapidly growing1.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is the number one cardiovascular risk factor and the world's greatest risk factor for death and disability, according to the World Health Organization. People with hypertension are three times more likely to die from heart disease and four times more likely to die from stroke2. In Mexico, with a population of 126 million, there are 22.3 million hypertensive adults2.