Portfolio Company Update: Salarius Ltd

12 August 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update:

Salarius Files Additional Patent for MicroSalt®

Improved low-sodium salt with enhanced product adhesion

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is very pleased to announce that its portfolio company Salarius ltd. has filed an additional patent application #16/535,703 for MicroSalt® entitled "Improved Low Sodium Salt Composition."

The application is directed to an improved low-sodium salt that attaches to a bulk carrier with enhanced electrostatic force, to help increase adhesion to a variety of food surfaces. MicroSalt® is a proprietary salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with much less salt, and as a result approximately 50% less sodium.

Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius said, "In addition to MicroSalt's current disruptive technology which helps consumers reduce sodium consumption, we have taken a step forward to help solve a critical challenge for snack manufacturers: improving salt adhesion to their food during shipping and display."

Snack food manufacturers have continued to face major problems with inconsistent flavour and product waste, possibly losing loyal customers over time and increased manufacturing costs, from having to add more salt to each package to over-compensate for settling. By the time consumers purchase and actually open bags of salty snack foods, often inconsistent salt flavour occurs due to poor salt adhesion, with the wasted salt ending up at the bottom of the bag.

"Consumers lose taste and snack food manufacturers lose money. Manufacturers struggle to maintain a consistent flavour profile for their products across the supply chain due to the weight and poor attachment of regular salt. The new MicroSalt® technology solves this problem by increasing salt adhesion so consumers can enjoy the full flavour they expect, with up to 50% less sodium," said Manzanilla.

Market Information

The low sodium ingredient market is estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%2. The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 20213.

Dr Clifford Gross, Executive Chairman at Tekcapital, commented: "We are delighted with Salarius' continued progress to enhance its intellectual property. MicroSalt® has the potential to empower companies and consumers worldwide to enjoy full-flavoursnacks with reduced sodium."

Tekcapital owns 97.5% of the share capital of Salarius ltd.

