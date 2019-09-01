Portfolio Company Update: Salarius Ltd.

2 September 2019
Tekcapital Plc
("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")
Portfolio Company Update
Salarius Progresses Commercial Outreach for MicroSalt® and
Receives trademark on SaltMe!® for its forthcoming snack foods line
Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that there are now eleven companies testing MicroSalt®, a low sodium salt developed by the Group's portfolio company Salarius for possible incorporation into their snack products. Additionally, Salarius. has received a registered trademark on SaltMe!® for its forthcoming full- flavour, low sodium snacks which it intends to launch in H1 2020.
To further accelerate commercial uptake and interest, Salarius will be attending two major food shows during the next 60 days; one of the biggest ingredients shows in the US: Supple Side Westin Las Vegas and Natural Products Expo Eastin Baltimore.
Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius said: "We are very pleased with our go-to-market progress with MicroSalt®. Our first customer has placed their third order for MicroSalt® and we have significant prospective customer interest We look forward to expanding our customer pipeline and will advise the market in due course with new customer engagements."
Dr Clifford Gross, Executive Chairman at Tekcapital, commented: "We are glad to see Salarius' continued efforts to expand its customer base and believe that MicroSalt® has the potential to empower consumers worldwide to enjoy full-flavoursnacks with reduced sodium."
The low sodium ingredient market is estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%1. The highly competitive global savoury snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 20212.
Tekcapital owns 97.5% of the share capital of Salarius ltd.
- Ends -
About Salarius ltd
Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low sodium salt called MicroSalt®. Salarius is passionate about improving lives with healthier food and is taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavour, because it is salt. The technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavour consistency. To learn more please visit https://salarius.co/.
About Tekcapital plc
Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com
MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius ltd.
