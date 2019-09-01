Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tekcapital PLC    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 11:35:10 am
7.825 GBp   --.--%
04:27pPORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius Ltd.
PU
08/22TEKCAPITAL : H1 2019 Results
PU
08/15TEKCAPITAL : Portfolio Company Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades/a>
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portfolio Company Update: Salarius Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

2 September 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update

Salarius Progresses Commercial Outreach for MicroSalt® and

Receives trademark on SaltMe!® for its forthcoming snack foods line

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that there are now eleven companies testing MicroSalt®, a low sodium salt developed by the Group's portfolio company Salarius for possible incorporation into their snack products. Additionally, Salarius. has received a registered trademark on SaltMe!® for its forthcoming full- flavour, low sodium snacks which it intends to launch in H1 2020.

To further accelerate commercial uptake and interest, Salarius will be attending two major food shows during the next 60 days; one of the biggest ingredients shows in the US: Supple Side Westin Las Vegas and Natural Products Expo Eastin Baltimore.

Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius said: "We are very pleased with our go-to-market progress with MicroSalt®. Our first customer has placed their third order for MicroSalt® and we have significant prospective customer interest We look forward to expanding our customer pipeline and will advise the market in due course with new customer engagements."

Dr Clifford Gross, Executive Chairman at Tekcapital, commented: "We are glad to see Salarius' continued efforts to expand its customer base and believe that MicroSalt® has the potential to empower consumers worldwide to enjoy full-flavoursnacks with reduced sodium."

The low sodium ingredient market is estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%1. The highly competitive global savoury snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 20212.

Tekcapital owns 97.5% of the share capital of Salarius ltd.

- Ends -

About Salarius ltd

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low sodium salt called MicroSalt®. Salarius is passionate about improving lives with healthier food and is taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavour, because it is salt. The technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavour consistency. To learn more please visit https://salarius.co/.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc

Via Yellow Jersey PR

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash/ Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Yellow Jersey Limited

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Sarah Hollins/ Annabel Atkins

tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Tekcapital or Salarius that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Tekcapital and or Salarius' management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Tekcapital nor Salarius intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius ltd.

References

1-https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sodium-reduction-ingredient-market

2- https://zmrindustryjournal.us/8402/savory-snacks-market-size-share-expanding-across-the-globe-by-2016-2024/

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 20:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEKCAPITAL PLC
04:27pPORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius Ltd.
PU
08/22TEKCAPITAL : H1 2019 Results
PU
08/15TEKCAPITAL : Portfolio Company Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades/a>
PU
08/11PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius Ltd
PU
07/21TEKCAPITAL : Strategic Alliance Agreement with Technological University of Quere..
PU
07/11TEKCAPITAL : Placing to Raise £0.75 Million
PU
06/27TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for Remote Operation of Autonomo..
PU
06/26PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura Plc
PU
06/24TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for Autonomous Vehicle Communica..
PU
06/24TEKCAPITAL : Portfolio Company Salarius Ltd. Secures and Delivers New Order for ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 4,99 M
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,00  GBp
Last Close Price 7,83  GBp
Spread / Highest target 309%
Spread / Average Target 309%
Spread / Lowest Target 309%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford M. Gross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Finance Director & Director
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert William Payne Non-Executive Director
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC30.42%6
ACCENTURE40.54%126 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 063
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.36%118 505
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.53%73 701
VMWARE, INC.3.14%57 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group