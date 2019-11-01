Tekcapital : Advisor Change

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

1 November 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP has been appointed as Nominated Adviser ("Nomad") and Joint Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

