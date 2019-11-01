Log in
Tekcapital : Advisor Change

11/01/2019 | 12:22am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

1 November 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP has been appointed as Nominated Adviser ("Nomad") and Joint Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please

visit www.tekcapital.com

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc

Via Yellow Jersey PR

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Richard Morrison / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Yellow Jersey Limited

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Sarah Hollins/ Annabel Atkins

tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:21:03 UTC
