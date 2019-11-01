Tekcapital : Advisor Change

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
1 November 2019
Tekcapital Plc
("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")
Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP has been appointed as Nominated Adviser ("Nomad") and Joint Broker to the Company with immediate effect.
About Tekcapital plc
Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please
visit www.tekcapital.com
LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85
For further information, please contact:
|
Tekcapital Plc
|
Via Yellow Jersey PR
|
Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.
|
|
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
|
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
|
|
Richard Morrison / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
|
|
Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7399 9427
|
Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)
|
|
Yellow Jersey Limited
|
+44 (0) 20 7933 8780
|
Sarah Hollins/ Annabel Atkins
|
tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com
Disclaimer
Tekcapital plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:21:03 UTC