Tekcapital : Align Research Note

Tekcapital plc, (AIM: TEK) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces the publication of a research note by Align Research Limited.

The research note, which has been compiled using publicly available information, is available from http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/tekcapital/

Tekcapital plc - The World's Largest University Network for Open Innovation

Tekcapital's objective is to create value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties.

Additionally, using its proprietary discovery search engine, linked to 4,500+ universities in 160 countries, coupled with expert scientific review, Tekcapital provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to find, evaluate, acquire and license university-developed technology. Tekcapital plc is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visitwww.tekcapital.com