TEKCAPITAL PLC    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC (TEK)
My previous session
Tekcapital : Align Research Note

10/03/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

3rd October 2018

Tekcapital plc

("Tekcapital" or the "Company")

Publication of Research Note

Tekcapital plc, (AIM: TEK) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces the publication of a research note by Align Research Limited.

The research note, which has been compiled using publicly available information, is available from http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/tekcapital/

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital plc

Clifford M Gross, Ph.D.

Via Walbrook PR

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Broker)

Geoff Nash (Corporate Finance)

Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

Novum Securities (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 29 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

Walbrook PR Ltd

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Paul Cornelius / Nick Rome / Sam Allen

tekcapital@walbrookpr.com

Tekcapital plc - The World's Largest University Network for Open Innovation

Tekcapital's objective is to create value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties.

Additionally, using its proprietary discovery search engine, linked to 4,500+ universities in 160 countries, coupled with expert scientific review, Tekcapital provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to find, evaluate, acquire and license university-developed technology. Tekcapital plc is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visitwww.tekcapital.com

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:02:02 UTC
