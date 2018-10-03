Tekcapital : Align Research Note

3rd October 2018
Tekcapital plc
("Tekcapital" or the "Company")
Publication of Research Note
Tekcapital plc, (AIM: TEK) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces the publication of a research note by Align Research Limited.
The research note, which has been compiled using publicly available information, is available from http://www.alignresearch.co.uk/cpt-company/tekcapital/
For further information, please contact:
Tekcapital plc
Clifford M Gross, Ph.D.
Via Walbrook PR
finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint
+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Broker)
Geoff Nash (Corporate Finance)
Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez (ECM)
Novum Securities (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 29 7399 9427
Colin Rowbury
Walbrook PR Ltd
+44 (0) 20 7933 8780
Paul Cornelius / Nick Rome / Sam Allen
tekcapital@walbrookpr.com
Tekcapital plc - The World's Largest University Network for Open Innovation
Tekcapital's objective is to create value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties.
Additionally, using its proprietary discovery search engine, linked to 4,500+ universities in 160 countries, coupled with expert scientific review, Tekcapital provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to find, evaluate, acquire and license university-developed technology. Tekcapital plc is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visitwww.tekcapital.com
Disclaimer
Tekcapital plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:02:02 UTC