Tekcapital : Belluscura plc filing of a patent

16 March 2020

Tekcapital plc

('Tekcapital' or the 'Company')

Portfolio Company Update

Belluscura plc announced the filing of a patent application on a modular,

portable oxygen enrichment ventilation system

Tekcapital plc, (AIM: TEK) the UK intellectual property investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, announces that its portfolio company Belluscura plc in conjunction with its exclusive research partner Separation Design Group, announced today the filing of a patent application covering novel modular portable oxygen enrichment ventilation systems for treating patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) brought on by such diseases as COVID-19.

This latest patent application covers devices and systems for treating people suffering from COPD and ARDS including patients suffering from the recent coronavirus, COVID-19. The primary cause of death from respiratory viruses like the coronavirus and influenza, are the result of the fluids accumulating inside the alveoli (the tiny air sacs of the lungs) which ultimately leads to the failure of the transfer of oxygen to and carbon dioxide out of the blood. The current primary treatment for ARDS is oxygen therapy along with ventilator support.

Belluscura and Separation Design are rapidly designing and developing next generation, cost-effective, portable oxygen enrichment and ventilation technology to treat COPD and ARDS patients.

Commenting on the patenting activities, Bob Rauker, CEO of Belluscura, said: 'We are very excited about our next generation oxygen technologies. With the launch this year of our first product, the X-PLOR™ portable oxygen concentrator, into the respiratory treatment field where over 250 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the third leading cause of death, it is critical that we continue to innovate into the ever-expanding oxygen therapy market'. Doug Galbraith, CEO of Separation Design, lead inventor on over 12 oxygen enrichment patents, states, 'We need to continue developing cost-effective respiratory solutions to meet the healthcare demands of the future.'

About Belluscura plc

Belluscura is focused on developing novel oxygen-based treatment platforms that can be adapted and applied in a wide range of markets beyond those traditionally applicable to a single product or product line. Belluscura is developing innovative enriched oxygen treatment platforms that reduce the cost of treatment and increase available treatment options. To learn more about Belluscura, please visit www.belluscura.com.

Tekcapital owns 18.9% of the share capital of Belluscura.

Clifford M. Gross Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Tekcapital plc commented:

'We are very pleased to see the additional progress of Belluscura as it continues to develop intellectual property in the oxygen therapy space that can potentially help patients with COPD and acute respiratory distress syndrome brought on by viruses such as COVID-19. '

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com.

