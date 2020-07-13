Log in
Tekcapital : Conference Call

07/13/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

13 July 2020

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital" or the "Company")

Notice of Investor and Analyst Conference Call

Tekcapital plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, is pleased to announce that following the AGM the Company will hold an investor and analyst conference call on Monday 27th July 2020, at 17:00 (UK Local time) .

The Company's Chief Executive, Clifford Gross, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:

Standard International Access

+44 (0) 20 3003 2666

UK Toll Free

0808 109 0700

Password Tekcapital

Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website https://www.tekcapital.com/ for seven days.

Tekcapital Plc

Via Flagstaff

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Richard Morrison/Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Abigail Wayne / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications Tim Thompson/Andrea Seymour/Fergus Mellon

+44 (0) 20 7129 1474

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 21:20:03 UTC
