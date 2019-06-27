Tekcapital : Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for Remote Operation of Autonomous Vehicles

27 June 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update:

Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for

Remote Control of Autonomous Vehicles and Drones

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is very pleased to announce that its portfolio company Guident Ltd has exclusively licensed U.S. patent # 9,964,948 B2 entitled: "Remote Control and Concierge Service for an Autonomous Transit Vehicle Fleet" from Florida International University.

This patent describes methods for assisting autonomous vehicles and drones by using their sensor inputs in coordination with a remote control centre with the ability to take over operation of a vehicle or drone from anywhere in the world, enabling it to navigate in a variety of difficult situations such as heavy weather, crowded and dangerous traffic scenarios, accident prevention and remediation, and off-grid and last mile package delivery. This proprietary method may improve both safety and consumer satisfaction with autonomous vehicles and drones.

Harald Braun, Chairman at Guident said,

"We are pleased to announce that Guident has acquired the exclusive license to U.S. patent 9,964,948 B2. This patent deals with the operation and control of autonomous vehicles and drones and describes methods and systems for assisting these vehicles remotely, to increase safety and help to bridge the gap towards Level 5 autonomy. We believe this back-up control system will improve the safety, utility and consumer adoption of autonomous vehicles and delivery drones."

The Market

In a recent survey by PWC1, 43% of respondents indicated that a key perceived disadvantage of AV relates to safety concerns. Guident is seeking to help address these concerns with IP and software to enhance the safety and practical utilization of AV's and drones.

The autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach US $65 billion by 20272 and the drone logistics and transportation market is projected to reach US $29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2027.3

In the U.S. alone, approximately 50 m packages are delivered each day. This number is expected to rise to 100 m by 20264. Over the next few years, many of these deliveries are likely to be performed by autonomous vehicles and drones.

Recently, the United States Postal Service started a long-haul test for transporting mail using self-driving trucks, to help address driver shortages and reduce delivery times and costs.5 Walmart6 and Kroger7 also announced they are piloting grocery delivery via autonomous vehicles to reduce delivery costs, narrow delivery windows, make products more accessible and save time for their customers. Earlier this year, Amazon began field-testing a small, self-driving package delivery drone called the Amazon Scout.8

All of these delivery applications could potentially benefit from having a remote control center take over operation of these vehicles, when necessary, to prevent or address difficult situations and safety concerns and improve customer satisfaction.

Dr Clifford Gross, Chairman at Tekcapital commented: "We are delighted to see that Guident has exclusively acquired additional intellectual property rights to enhance the adoption and utilization of AV's. We believe that autonomous vehicles and drones will help democratize transportation and delivery. However, to enhance the safety and practicality of AV's, a back-up control centre, on stand-by, would enhance consumer confidence that unpredictable situations such as accidents and last mile package delivery mishaps can be handled properly in real-