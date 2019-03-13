Tekcapital : Investor Conference Call Reminder

14 March 2019

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, would like to provide a reminder of its investor and analyst conference call scheduled for today at 17:00 (U.K. local time).

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Clifford Gross, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:

Standard International Access

+44 (0) 20 3003 2666

UK Toll Free

0808 109 0700

Password

Tekcapital

Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website https://www.tekcapital.com.

Tekcapital plc - The World's Largest University Network for Open Innovation

Tekcapital's objective is to create value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties. Additionally, using its proprietary discovery search engine, linked to 4,500+ universities in 160 countries, coupled with expert scientific review, Tekcapital provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to find, evaluate and acquire university-developed technology. Tekcapital plc is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com.

