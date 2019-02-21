Log in
TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 09:01:13 am
6.0848 GBp   +0.58%
TEKCAPITAL : Lucyd 2019 Marketing Update
PU
10:03aTEKCAPITAL : Lucyd 2019 Marketing Update
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Appoints Director
PU
Tekcapital : Lucyd 2019 Marketing Update

02/21/2019 | 10:03am EST

21st February 2019

Tekcapital plc

("Tekcapital" or the "Company")

Lucyd Provides Market Update

Tekcapital plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces that its portfolio company Lucyd ltd ("Lucyd") has filed an additional U.S Patent Application No. 16/022,097, entitled "SMARTGLASSES AND METHODS AND SYSTEMS FOR USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO CONTROL MOBILE DEVICES USED FOR DISPLAYING AND PRESENTING TASKS AND APPLICATIONS AND ENHANCING PRESENTATION AND DISPLAY OF AUGMENTED REALITY INFORMATION." This new utility patent forms the basis of an IOT communication app called LINK. Its purpose is to improve inter-device communications and control.

Additionally, Lucyd has announced several marketing developments:

1. Lucyd Loud received a full three-minute feature on Good Day Sacramento, which can be watched here: https://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/video/4031830-check-this-out-lucyd/

2. Lucyd will be launching a promo commercial featuring chief brand officer & NFL pro Richard Sherman, in March, 2019.

3. Lucyd was also featured in print and online in the Boston Globe, a large newspaper serving New England. Read the article here: https://www.bostonglobe.com/lifestyle/travel/2019/01/22/here-there-and-everywhere/7Wyur2f2SSsz9DSuC1Ud6M/story.html

4. Lucyd Loud 2.0, featuring ten modern styles and a slimmer, more comfortable fit, is planned for a global roll out in Q2 2019.

5. A line of sporty designer sunglasses called Sherman Shades, designed in tandem with Richard Sherman, is planned for release in Q3 2019. Sherman Shades will offer a selection of high-quality, active-lifestyle sunglasses at a very affordable price.

6. Lucyd has launched a Student & Military discount program, giving $10 gift cards to the Lucyd eshop to service personnel and students. To receive, the discounts, they must simply emailinfo@Lucyd.cowith appropriate identification.

Harrison Gross, cofounder and media lead of Lucyd, said: "With all of these positive developments, and more on the horizon, Lucyd is poised to become technology leader in a new generation of web-based eyewear providers."

Dr. Clifford Gross, Chairman at Tekcapital commented: "We are very glad to see the continued technology and marketing progress of Lucyd."

About Lucyd

Lucyd operates an innovative eShop that provides advanced eyewear to enhance the visual experience. To learn more, please visithttps://lucyd.co.

For further information, please contact: Tekcapital plc

Clifford M Gross, Ph.D.

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez/Alice Lane (ECM)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Yellow Jersey Limited

Tim Thompson / Annabel Atkins

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.comTekcapital plc - The World's Largest University Network for Open Innovation

Via Yellow Jersey PR + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

+44 (0) 20 7399 9427

Tekcapital's objective is to create value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties. Additionally, using its proprietary discovery search engine, linked to 4,500+ universities in 160 countries, coupled with expert scientific review, Tekcapital provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to find, evaluate, acquire and license university-developed technology. Tekcapital plc is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 15:02:09 UTC
