Tekcapital : Notice of Preliminary Results

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

21 February 2019

Tekcapital plc

("Tekcapital" or the "Company")

Notice of Preliminary Results Announcement

Tekcapital plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, will announce its preliminary results for the twelve months ended 30th November 2018 at 7.00am (UK time) on Monday, 25 February 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital plc Via Yellow Jersey PR Clifford M Gross, Ph.D. finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) + 44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash / Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance) Camille Gochez / Alice Lane (ECM) Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7399 9427 Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking) Yellow Jersey Limited +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Tim Thompson / Annabel Atkins tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com

Tekcapital plc - The World's Largest University Network for Open Innovation

Tekcapital's objective is to create value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties. Additionally, using its proprietary discovery search engine, linked to 4,500+ universities in 160 countries, coupled with expert scientific review, Tekcapital provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to find, evaluate, acquire and license university-developed technology. Tekcapital plc is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com