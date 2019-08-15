Tekcapital : Portfolio Company Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades/a>

15 August 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update: Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that portfolio company Lucyd Ltd, the developer of an eShop for innovative eyewear, has launched Sherman Shades.

Sherman Shades are a unique combination of sports memorabilia and premium sunglasses. They were developed in partnership with Richard Sherman, cornerback of the San Francisco 49ers and Chief Brand Officer of Lucyd. The line includes four limited edition variants, each with its own purpose:

SHOWTIME. This wraparound goggle-style sunglass is ideal for training outdoors. It features an oversize polarized lens with extra protection for peripheral vision. FIRE UP. An aviator in 49ers colors, with a classic style and a special ultra-dark lens perfect for driving. The lens also features an anti-blue light coating for protection from screens. COASTER. A sunglass with a heavy-metal look and unique eye guards. For when you want to look extra sharp. COOL DOWN. An icy clear frame that features a brand new type of lens: auto-tinting haze master. This innovation offers max protection against screens, darkens in the sun and slightly enhances night vision. The lens gives it the flexibility of indoor and outdoor eye protection.

Each purchaser will also be entered into a sweepstakes to win a regulation American football signed by Richard Sherman. Click hereto see a video of Richard Sherman introducing the new eyewear.

Harrison Gross, CEO and cofounder of Lucyd, said:

"At a starting price of $49.99, and a limited run, Sherman Shades offer unprecedented value as sunglasses and football memorabilia in one. Season 1 of Sherman Shades debuts August 15th on Amazon."

About Lucyd

The mission of Lucyd is to enhance the visual experience. Lucyd is pioneering a new market for prescription-ready,tech-enhanced glasses, and operates an eShop for innovative eyewear. To learn more please visit https://lucyd.co.

Dr Clifford Gross, Chairman at Tekcapital commented: "We are delighted to see the continuing progress of Lucyd with their exclusive launch of Sherman Shades."