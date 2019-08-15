Tekcapital : Portfolio Company Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades/a>

15 August 2019
Tekcapital Plc
("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")
Portfolio Company Update: Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades
Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that portfolio company Lucyd Ltd, the developer of an eShop for innovative eyewear, has launched Sherman Shades.
Sherman Shades are a unique combination of sports memorabilia and premium sunglasses. They were developed in partnership with Richard Sherman, cornerback of the San Francisco 49ers and Chief Brand Officer of Lucyd. The line includes four limited edition variants, each with its own purpose:
-
SHOWTIME. This wraparound goggle-style sunglass is ideal for training outdoors. It features an oversize polarized lens with extra protection for peripheral vision.
-
FIRE UP. An aviator in 49ers colors, with a classic style and a special ultra-dark lens perfect for driving. The lens also features an anti-blue light coating for protection from screens.
-
COASTER. A sunglass with a heavy-metal look and unique eye guards. For when you want to look extra sharp.
-
COOL DOWN. An icy clear frame that features a brand new type of lens: auto-tinting haze master. This innovation offers max protection against screens, darkens in the sun and slightly enhances night vision. The lens gives it the flexibility of indoor and outdoor eye protection.
Each purchaser will also be entered into a sweepstakes to win a regulation American football signed by Richard Sherman. Click hereto see a video of Richard Sherman introducing the new eyewear.
Harrison Gross, CEO and cofounder of Lucyd, said:
"At a starting price of $49.99, and a limited run, Sherman Shades offer unprecedented value as sunglasses and football memorabilia in one. Season 1 of Sherman Shades debuts August 15th on Amazon."
About Lucyd
The mission of Lucyd is to enhance the visual experience. Lucyd is pioneering a new market for prescription-ready,tech-enhanced glasses, and operates an eShop for innovative eyewear. To learn more please visit https://lucyd.co.
Dr Clifford Gross, Chairman at Tekcapital commented: "We are delighted to see the continuing progress of Lucyd with their exclusive launch of Sherman Shades."
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Tekcapital Plc
|
Via Yellow Jersey PR
|
Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.
|
|
finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
|
Geoff Nash/ Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)
|
|
Camille Gochez (ECM)
|
|
Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7399 9427
|
Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)
|
|
Yellow Jersey Limited
|
+44 (0) 20 7933 8780
|
Tim Thompson / Annabel Atkins
|
tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com
About Tekcapital plc
Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com
LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85
This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Lucyd or Tekcapital that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Tekcapital's or Lucyd's management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Tekcapital or Lucyd may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Tekcapital nor Lucyd intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
Disclaimer
Tekcapital plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 04:36:04 UTC