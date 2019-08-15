Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tekcapital PLC    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekcapital : Portfolio Company Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades/a>

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 12:37am EDT

15 August 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update: Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is pleased to announce that portfolio company Lucyd Ltd, the developer of an eShop for innovative eyewear, has launched Sherman Shades.

Sherman Shades are a unique combination of sports memorabilia and premium sunglasses. They were developed in partnership with Richard Sherman, cornerback of the San Francisco 49ers and Chief Brand Officer of Lucyd. The line includes four limited edition variants, each with its own purpose:

  1. SHOWTIME. This wraparound goggle-style sunglass is ideal for training outdoors. It features an oversize polarized lens with extra protection for peripheral vision.
  2. FIRE UP. An aviator in 49ers colors, with a classic style and a special ultra-dark lens perfect for driving. The lens also features an anti-blue light coating for protection from screens.
  3. COASTER. A sunglass with a heavy-metal look and unique eye guards. For when you want to look extra sharp.
  4. COOL DOWN. An icy clear frame that features a brand new type of lens: auto-tinting haze master. This innovation offers max protection against screens, darkens in the sun and slightly enhances night vision. The lens gives it the flexibility of indoor and outdoor eye protection.

Each purchaser will also be entered into a sweepstakes to win a regulation American football signed by Richard Sherman. Click hereto see a video of Richard Sherman introducing the new eyewear.

Harrison Gross, CEO and cofounder of Lucyd, said:

"At a starting price of $49.99, and a limited run, Sherman Shades offer unprecedented value as sunglasses and football memorabilia in one. Season 1 of Sherman Shades debuts August 15th on Amazon."

About Lucyd

The mission of Lucyd is to enhance the visual experience. Lucyd is pioneering a new market for prescription-ready,tech-enhanced glasses, and operates an eShop for innovative eyewear. To learn more please visit https://lucyd.co.

Dr Clifford Gross, Chairman at Tekcapital commented: "We are delighted to see the continuing progress of Lucyd with their exclusive launch of Sherman Shades."

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc

Via Yellow Jersey PR

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash/ Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Yellow Jersey Limited

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Tim Thompson / Annabel Atkins

tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Lucyd or Tekcapital that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Tekcapital's or Lucyd's management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Tekcapital or Lucyd may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Tekcapital nor Lucyd intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 04:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEKCAPITAL PLC
12:37aTEKCAPITAL : Portfolio Company Lucyd Launches Sherman Shades/a>
PU
08/11PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Salarius Ltd
PU
07/21TEKCAPITAL : Strategic Alliance Agreement with Technological University of Quere..
PU
07/11TEKCAPITAL : Placing to Raise £0.75 Million
PU
06/27TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for Remote Operation of Autonomo..
PU
06/26PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE : Belluscura Plc
PU
06/24TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for Autonomous Vehicle Communica..
PU
06/24TEKCAPITAL : Portfolio Company Salarius Ltd. Secures and Delivers New Order for ..
PU
06/13TEKCAPITAL : Portfolio Company Salarius secures reorder for MicroSalt & Launches..
PU
05/03TEKCAPITAL : Florida Legislature Approves Autonomous Vehicles and Their Control ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 4,37 M
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,00  GBp
Last Close Price 6,85  GBp
Spread / Highest target 367%
Spread / Average Target 367%
Spread / Lowest Target 367%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford M. Gross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Finance Director & Director
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert William Payne Non-Executive Director
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC12.50%5
ACCENTURE36.78%122 892
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.99%120 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.19%116 360
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.67%73 210
VMWARE, INC.15.22%64 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group