Tekcapital : Portfolio Company Salarius secures reorder for MicroSalt & Launches Test Production of SaltMe Snacks

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

13 June 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Portfolio Company Update:

Salarius Secures & Delivers Follow-on Order for MicroSalt® and

Completes Test Production of SaltMeTM Potato Chip Snacks

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from investing in university technology, is very pleased to announce that its portfolio company Salarius ltd. has secured & delivered a follow-on order for MicroSalt® for a U.S. snack food company and completed test production of its SaltMeTM potato chip snacks.

MicroSalt® is a proprietary salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with much less salt, and as a result approximately 50% less sodium.

Salarius plans to introduce the SaltMeTM line of full-flavor,low-sodium chips later this year in four varieties: original, barbecue, sour cream & onion and cheddar & sour cream. Panel testing amongst salty snack buyers resulted in a weighted purchase intent of 27.75%, which is significantly higher than average new product initiatives.

High blood pressure is a key risk factor for developing heart disease. Consistent with this, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has recently recommended reduced sodium consumption guidelines1. MicroSalt® and SaltMeTM snacks can help food companies and consumers meet these new guidelines.

Market Information

The low sodium ingredient market is estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%2. The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 20213.

Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius said,

"We are very glad to announce the follow-on order for MicroSalt® and the successful test production of our new SaltMeTM chips. Consumers are aware of the need to eat healthier and select better-for- you options when available. MicroSalt® and SaltMeTM snacks will help consumers reduce sodium consumption whilst providing the great salty taste they enjoy. MicroSalt® is non-GMO and all natural. In addition, the small size of MicroSalt® provides better adhesion to the food surface, reducing the amount of salt that falls off products during transport and display, reducing waste and helping to ensure a consistent flavor profile."

Dr Clifford Gross, Executive Chairman at Tekcapital, commented: "We are delighted with Salarius' continued progress as a result of the terrific work of Victor Manzanilla their CEO, and his capable team. MicroSalt® has the potential to empower companies and consumers worldwide to enjoy full-flavoursnacks with reduced sodium."