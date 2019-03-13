Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tekcapital PLC    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

TEKCAPITAL PLC

(TEK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/13 12:35:13 pm
6.25 GBp   --.--%
02/21TEKCAPITAL : Notice of Preliminary Results
PU
02/21TEKCAPITAL : Lucyd 2019 Marketing Update
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Appoints Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekcapital : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

14 March 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2018 have been posted to shareholders and will also be made available today on the Company's website www.tekcapital.com.

The Annual General Meeting of Tekcapital Plc will be held at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on Friday 5th April 2019 at 12.00 p.m.

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc

Via Yellow Jersey PR

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash/ Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Yellow Jersey Limited

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Tim Thompson / Annabel Atkins

tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com

Tekcapital plc - The World's Largest University Network for Open Innovation

Tekcapital's objective is to create value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties. Additionally, using its proprietary discovery search engine, linked to 4,500+ universities in 160 countries, coupled with expert scientific review, Tekcapital provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to find, evaluate and acquire university-developed technology. Tekcapital plc is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com.

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 22:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEKCAPITAL PLC
02/21TEKCAPITAL : Notice of Preliminary Results
PU
02/21TEKCAPITAL : Lucyd 2019 Marketing Update
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Appoints Director
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Portfolio Company Update
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Appointment of Dr. Mireya McKee to Tek
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Align Research Note
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Placement
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Guident Ltd Appoints Chairman
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Belluscura PLC Expands Patent Portfolio
PU
2018TEKCAPITAL : Lucyd Launches eShop for Advanced Eyewear
PU
More news
Chart TEKCAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekcapital PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKCAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford M. Gross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Finance Director & Director
Selwyn Lloyd Chief Information Officer
Robert William Payne Non-Executive Director
Robert Clell Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKCAPITAL PLC4.17%4
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.65%123 412
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.31%108 477
ACCENTURE16.30%104 535
VMWARE, INC.27.71%71 784
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.90%66 211
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.