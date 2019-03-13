Tekcapital : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

14 March 2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital", the "Company" or "the Group")

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, announces that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2018 have been posted to shareholders and will also be made available today on the Company's website www.tekcapital.com.

The Annual General Meeting of Tekcapital Plc will be held at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on Friday 5th April 2019 at 12.00 p.m.

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash/ Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance) Camille Gochez (ECM) Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7399 9427 Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking) Yellow Jersey Limited +44 (0) 20 7933 8780 Tim Thompson / Annabel Atkins

