The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

04/02/2019

Tekcapital Plc

("Tekcapital")

Strategic Alliance Agreement with Emprende UP

for expanding Tekcapital's services in Perú

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), the UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology, is pleased to announce that it has executed a strategic alliance agreement with Emprende UP, the incubator & accelerator platform of Universidad del Pacífico (UP) for providing Tekcapital's

services in Perú.

Universidad del Pacífico is Peru's leading Business school, through Emprende UP they have been securing seed funding and providing assistance to a large number of start-up companies nationwide.

Commenting on the Strategic Alliance, Dr. Clifford M. Gross, Executive Chairman of Tekcapital, said: "We are very pleased to announce the formation of a Strategic Alliance with Emprende UP to provide technology transfer services with them throughout Perú.

The directors of Tekcapital believe Perú is a rapidly growing market for the Company's technology investment and commercialisation services.

Also commenting on the Strategic Alliance, Javier Salinas, Director of Emprende UP, said: "Our strategic alliance with Tekcapital will change the intellectual property landscape for universities and entrepreneurs in Peru."