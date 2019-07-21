Log in
TEKCAPITAL PLC    TEK   GB00BKXGY798

Tekcapital : Strategic Alliance Agreement with Technological University of Queretaro for Expanding Tekcapital's Services in Mexico

07/21/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

22nd July 2019

Tekcapital Plc ("Tekcapital")

Strategic Alliance Agreement with Technological University of Queretaro

for Expanding Tekcapital's Services in Mexico

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), The UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology announced today that it has executed a strategic alliance agreement with the Technological University of Queretaro, for providing Tekcapital´s services in Mexico.

The Technological University of Queretaro (UTEQ), located in the state of Queretaro, Mexico, is a leading public university located in the high-tech zone of Queretaro that supports the regional technology and innovation ecosystem. UTEQ has created the Creativity and Innovation Center (CIC) 4.0 as a platform to promote industry commercialization of university technology. Through CIC 4.0, UTEQ seeks to increase industry, government and academy collaborations.

Earlier this month, UTEQ celebrated its 25th anniversary, and hosted several meetings with adjoining states addressing innovation challenges and opportunities with the theme "Industry 4.0", and took advantage of the occasion to announce the alliance with Tekcapital. During the week Tekcapital was invited to participate as a speaker in numerous events held at the university, with university and government leaders of the five states that comprise this region, to help them accelerate university technology commercialization, start-up company formation and cluster development. The five state region has a heavy concentration of aeronautics, automotive, plastics and metal parts industries.

Commenting on the Strategic Alliance, Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Tekcapital, said:

"We are enthusiastic about moving forward with this strategic alliance as UTEQ is a university innovation thought leader and Mexico is a rapidly growing market for Tekcapital's technology investment and commercialisation services."

Also commenting on the Strategic Alliance, Jose Carlos Arrendondo, Provost of UTEQ, said:

"For our ecosystem, Tekcapital represents a strategic link that will strengthen the culture of valuing the intellectual property arising from innovation, applied research and the technological development of the academia in Mexico."

For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc

Via Yellow Jersey PR

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash/ Max Bullen-Smith (Corporate Finance)

Camille Gochez (ECM)

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury (Corporate Broking)

Yellow Jersey Limited

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Tim Thompson / Annabel Atkins

tekcapital@yellowjerseypr.com

About Universidad Tecnológica de Querétaro

Founded in 1994, Universidad Tecnológica de Querétaro (UTEQ) is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the city of Querétaro. Officially accredited and/or recognized by the Secretaría de Educación Pública, Mexico. UTEQ offers a full range of Engineering programs and degrees including environmental and sustainable energy, engineering and nanotechnology, as well as business administration and conducts a wide variety of active research collaborations with industry.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed intellectual properties and provides a range of IP investment services to make it easy for organisations to commercialise university-developed technology. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in Oxford, in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com

LEI: 213800GOJTOV19FIFZ85

Disclaimer

Tekcapital plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 03:14:08 UTC
