22nd July 2019

Tekcapital Plc ("Tekcapital")

Strategic Alliance Agreement with Technological University of Queretaro

for Expanding Tekcapital's Services in Mexico

Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK), The UK intellectual property (IP) investment group focused on creating marketplace value from university technology announced today that it has executed a strategic alliance agreement with the Technological University of Queretaro, for providing Tekcapital´s services in Mexico.

The Technological University of Queretaro (UTEQ), located in the state of Queretaro, Mexico, is a leading public university located in the high-tech zone of Queretaro that supports the regional technology and innovation ecosystem. UTEQ has created the Creativity and Innovation Center (CIC) 4.0 as a platform to promote industry commercialization of university technology. Through CIC 4.0, UTEQ seeks to increase industry, government and academy collaborations.

Earlier this month, UTEQ celebrated its 25th anniversary, and hosted several meetings with adjoining states addressing innovation challenges and opportunities with the theme "Industry 4.0", and took advantage of the occasion to announce the alliance with Tekcapital. During the week Tekcapital was invited to participate as a speaker in numerous events held at the university, with university and government leaders of the five states that comprise this region, to help them accelerate university technology commercialization, start-up company formation and cluster development. The five state region has a heavy concentration of aeronautics, automotive, plastics and metal parts industries.

Commenting on the Strategic Alliance, Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Tekcapital, said:

"We are enthusiastic about moving forward with this strategic alliance as UTEQ is a university innovation thought leader and Mexico is a rapidly growing market for Tekcapital's technology investment and commercialisation services."

Also commenting on the Strategic Alliance, Jose Carlos Arrendondo, Provost of UTEQ, said:

"For our ecosystem, Tekcapital represents a strategic link that will strengthen the culture of valuing the intellectual property arising from innovation, applied research and the technological development of the academia in Mexico."