Tekla Healthcare Investors : Declares Stock Distribution

On May 21, 2019, Tekla Healthcare Investors declared a stock
distribution of $0.45 per share. The record date for the stock
distribution is May 31, 2019 and the payable date is June 28, 2019. The
Fund will trade ex-distribution on May 30, 2019.
This stock distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued
shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The
shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market
price on the pricing date, June 20, 2019. Fractional shares will
generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with
book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and
fractional shares added to their account.
Shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by
responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the
shares are in “street name” or by filling out an election card received
from Computershare Investor Services shortly after the record date if
the shares are in registered form. The bank, brokerage or nominee who
holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") as to
their full and fractional share requirements by June 19, 2019. Written
notification for the election of cash instead of stock by registered
shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior
to June 19, 2019.
Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) is a closed-end fund that invests
in public and private companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla
Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to
the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock
Exchange through any securities broker.
For additional information, please consult www.teklacap.com
or call (877)-855-3434.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005670/en/