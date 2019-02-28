Tekla World Healthcare Fund : Paid Distribution

On February 28, 2019, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly
distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this
distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source.
The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month
to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains
and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized
depreciation of portfolio securities and net realized losses on sale of
securities is -$120,256,116, of which $97,656,099 represents net
unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current
distribution, paid on February 28, 2019, and the cumulative
distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources:
net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net
realized long-term capital gains, and return of capital or other capital
source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income
and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your
distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur,
for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the
Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not
necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be
confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common
share.
|
|
|
Current
Distribution
|
|
Percentage
Breakdown of Current
Distribution
|
|
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal
Year to Date1
|
|
Percentage Breakdown
of the Total Cumulative
Distributions
for the
Fiscal Year to Date1
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
0%
|
|
$0.0577
|
|
10%
|
Net Realized ST Cap Gains
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
0%
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
0%
|
Net Realized LT Cap Gains
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
0%
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
0%
|
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source
|
|
$0.1167
|
|
100%
|
|
$0.5258
|
|
90%
|
TOTAL (per common share):
|
|
$0.1167
|
|
100%
|
|
$0.5835
|
|
100%
|
|
The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s
performance based on its NAV for certain periods.
|
|
Average annual return at NAV for the period from inception through
January 31, 20192
|
|
0.88%
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of
NAV as of January 31, 2019
|
|
10.10%
|
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through January
31, 20193
|
|
-5.55%
|
Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a
percentage of NAV as of January 31, 20191
|
|
4.21%
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment
performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of
the Fund’s managed distribution policy.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release
are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting
purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax
reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience
during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the
calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for
federal income tax purposes.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that
invests in companies in the healthcare industry.
Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a
Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with
approximately $2.7 billion of assets under management as of December 31,
2018. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Healthcare
Investors (NYSE: HQH), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) and
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ), closed-end funds that
invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries.
Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be
found at www.teklacap.com.
Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and
investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com
or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.
1 The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2018.
2
Inception date was June 26, 2015, which is the date of the initial
public offering.
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the
percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and
assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of
September 30, 2018 through January 31, 2019.
