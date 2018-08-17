Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tekla Life Sciences Investors    HQL

TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS (HQL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/17 04:33:17 pm
19.735 USD   -0.43%
04:19pTEKLA LIFE SCIE : Declares Stock Distribution
BU
07/31TEKLA WORLD HEA : Paid Distribution
BU
06/29TEKLA WORLD HEA : Paid Distribution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tekla Life Sciences Investors : Declares Stock Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

On August 17, 2018, Tekla Life Sciences Investors declared a stock distribution of $0.40 per share. The record date for the stock distribution is August 28, 2018 and the payable date is September 28, 2018. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on August 27, 2018.

This stock distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, September 20, 2018. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.

Shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the shares are in “street name” or by filling out an election card received from Computershare Investor Services shortly after the record date if the shares are in registered form. The bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") as to their full and fractional share requirements by September 19, 2018. Written notification for the election of cash instead of stock by registered shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior to September 19, 2018.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

For additional information, please consult www.teklacap.com or call (877)-855-3434.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVEST
04:19pTEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Declares Stock Distribution
BU
07/31TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
06/29TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
05/31TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
05/31TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Optional dividend; amount shown is in cash
FA
05/22TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Declares Stock Distribution
BU
04/30TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
03/29TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
03/22TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Program
BU
03/01TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Declares Stock Distribution
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Technically Speaking For August 10 
08/01America Will Win The Trade War 
07/272007 - 2018 DGI  Vs. HYI Vs. Index Fund - Actual Performance Over 11 Years 
07/26WEEKLY CEF ROUNDUP : NTG Rights Offering Expires, ECF Boosts Distribution 
07/22WEEKLY CEF ROUNDUP : Cuts And Boosts To BlackRock And Nuveen CEFs 
Chart TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS
Duration : Period :
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Independent Chairman
Uwe E. Reinhardt Independent Trustee
Lucinda H. Stebbins Independent Trustee
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS0.97%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.62%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 255
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED1.90%3 583
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 138
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION3.40%1 842
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.