Tekla Life Sciences Investors : Paid Distribution

On December 31, 2018, Tekla Life Sciences Investors paid a distribution
of $0.42 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is
derived from net realized short-term capital gains and return of capital
or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent
distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be
materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities.
The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities
and net realized losses on sale of securities is $37,544,606, of which
$38,157,693 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio
securities.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current
distribution, paid on December 31, 2018, and the cumulative
distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources:
net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net
realized long-term capital gains, return of capital or other capital
source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income
and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your
distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur,
for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the
Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not
necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be
confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common
share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
Distribution
|
|
|
Percentage Breakdown of
Current Distribution
|
|
|
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year
to Date1
|
|
|
Percentage Breakdown of
the Total Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year to Date1
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
0%
|
Net Realized ST Cap Gains
|
|
|
$0.1346
|
|
|
32%
|
|
|
$0.1346
|
|
|
32%
|
Net Realized LT Cap Gains
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
0%
|
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source
|
|
|
$0.2854
|
|
|
68%
|
|
|
$0.2854
|
|
|
68%
|
TOTAL (per common share):
|
|
|
$0.4200
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
$0.4200
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance
based on its NAV for certain periods.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average annual return at NAV for the period from October 31, 2013
through October 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
8.04%
|
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as percentage of NAV
as of October 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
9.15%
|
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through October
31, 20182
|
|
|
|
-13.44%
|
Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a
percentage of NAV as of October 31, 20181
|
|
|
|
2.29%
|
|
|
|
|
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment
performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of
the Fund’s managed distribution policy.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release
are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting
purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax
reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience
during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes
based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the
calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for
federal income tax purposes.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end fund that
invests in companies in the healthcare industry.
Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a
Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with
approximately $3.3 billion of net assets under management as of
September 30, 2018. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla
Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
(NYSE: THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW), closed-end
funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences
industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management
LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.
Destra Capital Investments is the Fund’s marketing and investor support
services agent. Please contact Destra Capital Investments at HQL@destracapital.com
or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQL.
1 The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2018.
2
Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s
NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those
distributions for the period of September 30, 2018 through October 31,
2018.
