Tekla World Healthcare Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

On October 9, 2018, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly
cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly
cash distribution is October 19, 2018 and the payable date is October
31, 2018. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on October 18, 2018.
Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and
Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically
reinvested in shares of the Fund.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that
invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital
Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the
Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange
through any securities broker.
Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be
found at www.teklacap.com.
Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and
investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com
or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005889/en/