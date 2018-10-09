Log in
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND    THW

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND (THW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/09 06:18:11 pm
13.49 USD
Tekla World Healthcare Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

10/09/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

On October 9, 2018, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is October 19, 2018 and the payable date is October 31, 2018. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on October 18, 2018.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman
Michael W. Bonney Trustee
Uwe E. Reinhardt Trustee
Rakesh Kumar Jain Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND-0.73%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.11%7 111
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 400
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.90%2 580
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 114
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 724
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.