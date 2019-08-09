Log in
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
Tekla World Healthcare Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

0
08/09/2019

On August 9, 2019, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is August 20, 2019 and the payable date is August 30, 2019. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on August 19, 2019.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.


© Business Wire 2019
Technical analysis trends TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman
Michael W. Bonney Trustee
Uwe E. Reinhardt Trustee
Rakesh Kumar Jain Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND15.10%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.52%7 946
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 282
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP13.90%3 059
HERCULES CAPITAL INC19.19%1 374
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC12.71%1 351
