Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tekla World Healthcare Fund    THW

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/09 10:58:44 am
12.705 USD   -5.75%
10:47aTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
02/28TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
PU
02/28TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekla World Healthcare Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:47am EDT

On March 9, 2020, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is March 20, 2020 and the payable date is March 31, 2020. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on March 19, 2020.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUN
10:47aTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
02/28TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Paid Distribution
PU
02/28TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
02/10TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
01/31TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
01/07TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
2019TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
2019TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
2019TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
2019TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
More news
Chart TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Duration : Period :
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman-Trustees Board
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
William S. Reardon Independent Trustee
Lucinda H. Stebbins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND-2.67%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.76%7 496
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%3 316
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-15.82%2 598
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 300
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-7.13%2 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group