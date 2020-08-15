Log in
Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

08/15/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC) on behalf of the Company's shareholders. 

On August 5, 2020, Teladoc announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO).  In connection with the proposed transaction, Teladoc plans to issue shares of the company's common stock to Livongo investors, who are expected to own approximately 42% of the combined company following the transaction.  Following this news, shares of Teladoc's common stock declined $47.41 per share, or nearly 20% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Teladoc's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction.

Teladoc shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/teladoc-health-inc/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

 

 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-teladoc-health-inc-tdoc-and-encourages-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301112808.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


